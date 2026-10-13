Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), which is entering the highly competitive southern entertainment market, is looking to monetise content through a platform-agnostic strategy while continuing to bet on the relevance of linear or traditional television.

“There is no empirical data (on the decline in linear TV viewership), and cord-cutting is happening in a very small percentage,” Rajaraman Sundaram, chief content officer – south regional, SPNI, said ahead of the launch of Sony VIZHA, a Tamil general entertainment channel.

Cord-cutting refers to consumers cancelling traditional cable or satellite TV subscriptions in favour of internet-based streaming platforms.

According to Sundaram, the shift from linear TV to streaming apps represents only a small part of India’s overall media consumption trend, with a large section of the audience in middle India continuing to watch traditional television. A strategy that allows the broadcaster to monetise content across platforms will be key to reaching audiences with diverse viewing habits, he said.

Sundaram attributed younger consumers’ shift towards streaming platforms partly to gaps in the content available to local-language audiences, particularly in terms of cultural and emotional relevance. “Therefore, the current generation is moving out. It is an effect and nothing else. They are seeking content elsewhere, and they have to discover it,” he said.

Sony VIZHA will adopt a platform-agnostic approach, allowing audiences to discover and consume content across television, streaming and social media. “As long as we make content that connects with a generation who are familiar with multiple formats, we believe we will be in a good space. We will monetise across platform,” he added.

Sundaram said content providers still maintain separate teams for television and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, even as audiences consume content across both. “Unfortunately, a bulk of viewership on OTT is coming from TV catch-up. So, it is a flawed model,” he said, referring to viewers watching television programmes later on streaming platforms.

Sony VIZHA’s initial programming line-up includes Celebrity MasterChef Tamil and Tamil Idol, hosted by Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman. The channel will also draw on SPNI’s existing portfolio of entertainment franchises, including Kaun Banega Crorepati, Indian Idol, CID and Crime Patrol.

The Tamil launch is part of a wider regional expansion strategy. SPNI is planning to enter the Telugu general entertainment market, followed by Kannada and Malayalam, while scaling up its existing Marathi and Bengali businesses. “It’s a south expansion as much as our existing plane Marathi and Bengali is also being scaled up. So, it’s a larger regional push by Sony in India,” Sundaram said.