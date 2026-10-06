Meesho‘s net merchandise value (NMV) from content commerce grew 152% year-on-year, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday. In content commerce, creators earn a commission on orders that come through their videos and posts. The company said more than 160,000 active creators took part over the period, 90% of them nano creators with fewer than 10,000 followers. The data covers August 1, 2025, to August 31, 2026.

Homemakers make up 40% of Meesho’s active content commerce creators and young graduates 30%, or around 50,000 creators. About 81% of all active creators, and 78% of homemaker creators, come from outside the metros. A quarter are first-time creators.

Demand is also coming largely from smaller cities. Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets such as Varanasi, Agartala, Jabalpur and Madurai accounted for 66% of content commerce orders, the company said.

On the supply side, more than 400,000 sellers have opted into the programme. They pay creators only when content converts into orders. Creators can publish both on Meesho and on third-party social platforms.

Video Finds, Meesho’s in-app short-form video feed for discovering products, recorded nearly 48 billion content views and about 90 billion minutes of watch time over the 12 months, it added. Women’s fashion remains the largest category for creator-led shopping. The company said discovery is widening to electronic accessories, personal care and home products.

“Increasingly, shopping journeys are becoming discovery-led, with consumers looking to videos, recommendations and creators to understand products before making a purchase,” said Nikita Dawda, general manager, content commerce, Meesho.

Meesho did not disclose content commerce NMV in absolute terms or as a share of its overall NMV.