To capture India’s services sector more comprehensively, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has proposed adding education, healthcare, and public administration & defence to the coverage of the Index of Services Production (ISP).

The ministry has also proposed using Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions and administrative expenditure data to capture the output of the new sectors.

Together, the three sectors represent nearly 21% of India’s services gross value added (GVA). By successfully incorporating them, the total coverage of the monthly ISP will rise to around 80% of the entire services-sector GVA.

To measure the services-sector output, the MoSPI in July introduced the ISP on a trial basis, with 2024-25 as the base year. The current framework covers 19 broad service sub-sectors accounting for nearly 60% of the services-sector GVA, using high-frequency administrative and other data sources.

While MoSPI does not yet publish overall growth rate for the ISP, economists estimated that the output of the 19 services grew 13.5% in July, slightly higher than 13.2% in June.

However, core government tasks, non-market activities and GST-exempt services are excluded from the present framework.

Education accounts for around 7% of total services GVA, while the share of human health & residential care is around 3%. Public administration & defence accounts for nearly 11% of total services GVA.

“It is to be noted that major service activities such as Education, Health and Public Administration & Defence do not lend themselves readily to conventional turnover-based measurement. The proposed framework addresses this problem by combining administrative expenditure data, UPI transaction data and appropriate price deflators,” the ministry said.

Public administration & defence is an entirely public and non-market activity, which means these activities generally do not have economically meaningful transaction prices. Consequently, output cannot be measured through sales or turnover, the ministry said.

MoSPI has proposed using monthly ledger information from the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) for the central government to capture output changes. For state governments, monthly state accounts reports available through the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India would be used, MoSPI has proposed.

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For the private sector education and healthcare services, MoSPI has proposed using UPI Merchant Category Code (MCC)- based transaction data to measure output.

For public education services, budgetary data available through PFMS is proposed as a proxy indicator. PFMS expenditure data is also proposed to be used to represent public health services, MoSPI said.