The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) on Monday evening filed its reply to complaints lodged by trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh with the Charity Commissioner of Maharashtra.

The trust, which is the single largest shareholder in Tata Sons with 23.98% stake, had until October 19 to file its reply. It was earlier given the deadline of October 12, which was extended by a week on request.

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While the contents of the reply are not known, people familiar with the development said the trust has submitted a “holistic and comprehensive reply” addressing all the points raised in the complaints.

In the last week of September, Srinivasan and, subsequently, Singh filed separate complaints against the SDTT board, naming chairman Noel Tata and son Neville Tata. The two vice-chairmen raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the appointment of trustees, interference in the independent decision-making of nominee directors, and the trusts’ direct involvement in the commercial affairs of Tata Sons. They also questioned the implications of these issues for the trust’s charitable status.

On October 5, the charity authority wrote to SDTT, informing the trust of the complaints, and gave it a week to respond to the issues raised.

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Following the official complaint to the charity commissioner’s office, Singh and Srinivasan also jointly wrote to the remaining trustees of SDTT and the trustees of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) raising concerns over being excluded from the decision-making process regarding the merger proposal sent by Tata Trusts to Tata Sons.

They were referring to the proposal sent on September 28 suggesting the merger of Tata Sons with two subsidiaries to change its status from a holding company to a holding-cum-operating company.

In response, the four trustees, on October 4, wrote to the two vice-chairmen refuting their claims, and justifying the decision.