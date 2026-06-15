Schneider Electric and Taiwan’s Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) have entered into a strategic partnership to develop and scale next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) data centres, as surging AI adoption drives demand for faster, more energy-efficient digital infrastructure globally.

The collaboration brings together Foxconn’s expertise in AI servers, advanced compute platforms, rack integration and large-scale manufacturing with Schneider Electric’s capabilities in power systems, cooling technologies and energy management, aiming to deliver integrated AI data centre solutions that can be deployed rapidly across markets.

Production under the partnership is scheduled to begin later this year.

The announcement comes amid an unprecedented build-out of AI infrastructure worldwide, with hyperscalers and technology companies racing to add computing capacity to support generative AI applications, cloud services and large language models.

“At the pace AI is evolving, the industry requires a new model for how infrastructure is designed, built, and delivered,” said Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn.

“By combining Foxconn’s strength in AI systems and global manufacturing with Schneider Electric’s deep expertise in power and energy, we are creating a path for customers to deploy AI capacity at scale—faster, smarter, and more sustainably,” Liu said.

According to the companies, the partnership will focus on delivering integrated and ready-to-deploy infrastructure that enables customers to build and operate AI facilities with greater speed, efficiency and predictability.

Schneider Electric said the rapid growth of AI is increasing the importance of power availability, cooling systems and energy management in data centre design.

“AI demand continues to accelerate, and as compute scales to keep pace, the energy behind it becomes a fundamental enabler,” said Olivier Blum, CEO of Schneider Electric.

“If we want to scale AI responsibly, these systems must be connected. At Schneider Electric, we are advancing energy tech to build the most efficient and sustainable AI factories by bringing integrated power, cooling and digital capabilities into AI data centres,” Blum added.

As part of the collaboration, the two companies will co-develop next-generation reference architectures for AI data centres and explore innovations in closed-loop energy optimisation, modular power and cooling skids, and standardised design frameworks.

The companies said the objective is to create repeatable, high-performance blueprints that can accelerate deployment of AI infrastructure while improving operational efficiency and scalability.