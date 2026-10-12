The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the government’s decision to limit the 30% trade margin cap to cancer drugs, asking why similar caps were not being considered for other medicines and medical devices. The apex court flagged concerns over steep mark-ups that can make patients pay several times the price at which a medical product is supplied to a retailer.

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A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta asked the central government as to why the proposed regulation was confined to cancer medicines when excessive price differences were also witnessed in other medical products. The court’s observations came after the government informed it that trade margins on anti-cancer drugs had been capped at 30% of their maximum retail price (MRP).

The court questioned the government’s approach to regulating medicine prices, raising concerns about whether similar controls were needed for other drugs and medical devices. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on October 27.

The government’s move on cancer medicines follows the court’s earlier concern over a ten-fold difference between the price at which a cancer drug was supplied to a retailer and its MRP.

Under the new measure, the government aims to restrict trade margins on non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines, whose prices are not directly fixed through government-set ceiling prices. The proposed cap is expected to cover generics as well as patented, imported and domestically manufactured drugs. The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) on October 8.

According to the department of pharmaceuticals (DoP), the exercise is expected to cover around 110 medicines, including 35 patented drugs. The government estimates that the measure could reduce MRPs by up to 70%, and save patients around Rs 2,500 crore annually. The final impact will depend on the list of medicines covered and the extent of price revisions.

In 2019 also, the government had capped trade margins at 30% for 42 non-scheduled cancer medicines. The move reduced prices across 526 brands by an average of about 50%, generating an estimated annual savings of Rs 984 crore for patients.