The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) and the Department of Telecommunications are close to finalising the pricing regime for satellite communication (satcom) spectrum, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday, adding that three licensed players can begin operations after meeting security requirements and other regulatory conditions.

Starlink, Reliance Jio’s satellite venture Jio Satcom and Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb have received satcom licences. The assignment of spectrum will follow the government’s decision on the pricing framework, while each operator must individually fulfil the prescribed security conditions before commencing services, Scindia said on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress.

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His remarks came amid a public spat between the government and Elon Musk over allegations that Indian business interests were obstructing the entry of his satellite Internet company, Starlink. Musk had alleged that certain oligarchs were seeking to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on Indian consumers and questioned whether Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani was the real boss of India.

Rejecting allegations of favouritism, Scindia said the government was technology-agnostic and did not allow monopolies in any sector. Its role was to provide a range of services to consumers, leaving them free to choose the technology and service provider they preferred. He added that while three companies had secured licences, Amazon’s Kuiper had expressed interest in the Indian market and would need to follow the established procedure.

The telecom department had earlier described the authorisation framework for telecom and satellite services as fair and non-discriminatory, rejecting suggestions that it was being applied selectively. The government has maintained that compliance with security norms is mandatory for every satcom licensee, irrespective of the company or its ownership.

Starlink has questioned the delay in its entry, with Musk saying the company was licensed in more than 165 countries and had spent five years complying with Indian government requirements. The government, however, has maintained that securing a licence does not exempt an operator from meeting the prescribed security conditions and other requirements.

Scindia also criticised the Congress over its position on the controversy, referring to the exchange between party leader Rahul Gandhi and Musk on X. He said the party had initially objected to a particular company receiving a licence but was now questioning why the same company was unable to begin operations. “I don’t think they themselves know whether they’re going left or right,” he said.