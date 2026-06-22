India’s first AI unicorn, Sarvam AI, has demonstrated that the country can build ambitious foundation-model companies. The bigger question now is whether India has the capital ecosystem to support such firms through the long and expensive journey required to become global AI leaders.

The challenge is evident from the scale of funding required in the global AI race. Sarvam recently raised about $234 million, while China’s DeepSeek reportedly secured around $7.4 billion during a similar period. The contrast underlines the financial muscle increasingly needed to compete in foundation AI, where investments in computing infrastructure, data and research can run into billions of dollars.

The funding gap becomes starker when viewed against broader investment trends. India attracted about $11.1 billion in cumulative private AI investments between 2013 and 2024, according to industry estimates. By comparison, the US alone invested nearly $285.9 billion in AI in 2025.

The disparity highlights a structural challenge: India has the talent and entrepreneurial ambition to build AI companies, but not yet the depth of capital required to scale them globally.

Unlike conventional software startups, foundation-model companies require sustained spending on GPUs, datasets, research talent and experimentation. The path to commercial scale is longer, while returns often take years to materialise. As a result, funding requirements continue to rise even before businesses achieve meaningful revenues.

Jaspreet Bindra, founder of AI&Beyond, said India must view foundational AI as strategic infrastructure rather than another startup category. While companies such as Sarvam have shown they can innovate with limited resources, large-scale foundation models ultimately require billions of dollars in compute, data and research investments, he said.

The issue exposes a broader weakness in India’s deeptech funding landscape. While early-stage capital has become more accessible, startups often struggle to raise larger follow-on rounds once they move beyond product validation. Foundation AI companies may require several hundred million dollars before reaching maturity, creating a funding gap between innovation and scale.

Amit Chand, founder of BYT Capital, said deeptech investing demands patience because commercial outcomes take longer than in traditional software businesses. The key challenge, he said, is building pools of long-term capital that can support companies through multiple funding cycles.

Investors say the problem is not a shortage of ideas. Rather, it is the limited number of investors willing to back companies pursuing technologies with long development horizons. Abhishek Srivastava, general partner at Kae Capital, said India has no shortage of entrepreneurs building advanced technologies, but the ecosystem still lacks sufficient capital for businesses that require years of sustained investment.

The experience of leading global AI firms also illustrates the scale of support required. OpenAI has benefited from substantial backing from Microsoft, while Anthropic has secured major investments from Amazon and Google. Such partnerships provide not only capital but also access to computing infrastructure and enterprise ecosystems that help companies scale faster.

For Indian AI startups, global capital is likely to remain an important source of funding. Domestic venture funds may not always have the balance-sheet capacity to participate in repeated large-scale rounds required by foundation-model companies.

At the same time, experts maintain that relying solely on overseas investors may not be sufficient for a technology that could shape future economic and strategic capabilities. Bindra said AI infrastructure should be treated with the same seriousness as other critical national capabilities, requiring a combination of private innovation and broader ecosystem support.

The government has attempted to address the issue through initiatives such as the Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme, which aims to create patient capital for deeptech ventures. However, industry participants say public support will need to be complemented by private capital, sovereign funds and long-duration investment structures.

CP Gurnani, co-founder and vice chairman of AIONOS, said Sarvam’s journey illustrates the difference between creating a startup and scaling a technology company. Research cycles remain long, infrastructure costs continue to rise and capital requirements compound over time, making sustained funding critical for growth.

Several global AI ecosystems have relied on public-private partnerships and strategic capital to accelerate technology development. India’s challenge is to create conditions that allow deeptech companies to scale domestically instead of seeking larger funding ecosystems overseas.

Vishesh Rajaram, founding partner at Speciale Invest, said India has built a strong early-stage deeptech ecosystem but still lacks the intermediate layer of capital needed to support ambitious technology companies. Foundation-model development, he said, should be viewed as industrial infrastructure rather than a conventional product cycle.

Corporate participation is beginning to emerge. HCLTech’s $150 million investment in Sarvam signals growing interest from Indian enterprises in supporting the domestic AI ecosystem. However, industry experts believe broader participation from large corporates will be essential if India is to create globally competitive AI champions.

India may never match the spending power of the US or China. Its opportunity lies in building efficient models, solving multilingual challenges and developing AI systems tailored for emerging markets. Sarvam’s rise shows India can build world-class AI companies. The next challenge is ensuring they have the capital and infrastructure needed to scale.