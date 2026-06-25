Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 52nd PRAGATI meeting and reviewed four major infrastructure projects worth around Rs 30,000 crore, urging strict timelines, close inter‑agency coordination and the use of the ‘PM GatiShakti National Master Plan’ to ensure their timely completion.

The projects — spanning road, power, an industrial corridor and a metro‑rail scheme across four states — were examined with a focus on removing bottlenecks, cutting delays that drive cost escalation, and delivering benefits for growth and connectivity.

During the session at Seva Teerth, govt officials presented progress and outstanding issues on four critical projects that together aim to boost regional connectivity, industrial development and public welfare. PM Modi said these works “will add momentum to economic growth, connectivity and industrial progress” and asked concerned ministries and state governments to resolve pending issues in a mission‑mode manner.

PM Narendra Modi emphasised that delays not only escalate costs but also deprive people and industries of timely benefits, calling for close monitoring at the highest level to ensure on‑time delivery.

Prime Minister @narendramodi chairs 52nd PRAGATI Meeting ✴️PM reviews four key infrastructure projects worth around ₹30,000 crore spanning four states across Road, Power, Industrial Corridor and Metro Rail sectors ✴️PM emphasises use of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan and… pic.twitter.com/s2h5a7xkAu — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 25, 2026

‘PM‑GatiShakti’ as the implementation backbone

Prime Minister Modi stressed the centrality of the ‘PM GatiShakti National Master Plan’ for efficient planning and execution. He directed that project details, utilities, infrastructure layers, clearances and other field‑level information be regularly and accurately updated on the portal so the platform reflects the latest ground reality.

“The platform must reflect the latest ground situation so that bottlenecks can be identified in advance, inter‑agency coordination can be improved, and decisions can be taken on the basis of reliable, real‑time data,” PM said, underlining the portal’s role in pre‑emptive problem solving and faster approvals.

PM @narendramodi chaired the 52nd meeting of PRAGATI, the ICT-enabled multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, at Seva Teerth in New Delhi. He reviewed four major infrastructure projects in the Road, Power, Industrial Corridor and Metro Rail… pic.twitter.com/tXTsiIfg7u \— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 25, 2026

Timelines, coordination and mission‑mode action

PM Modi asked ministries and states to adopt mission‑mode approaches to resolve pending clearances and coordination issues. He told officials that project monitoring should be strengthened and that lapses leading to time and cost overruns must be addressed immediately. The review emphasised outcomes‑oriented action — faster land acquisition and utility shifting, timely clearances and removing hold‑ups caused by multi‑agency processes — so that the projects begin delivering on their intended economic and social returns.

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TB Mukt Bharat, Artificial Intelliegnce and digital grievance redressal

Besides infrastructure, PM Modi reviewed non‑infrastructure priorities including the ‘TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ and grievances related to cyber crime and digital arrest. On TB control, Narendra Modi emphasised leveraging digital tools and modern technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), to strengthen detection, treatment adherence and outreach. He suggested mobilising a team of National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets and ‘MY Bharat volunteers’ for awareness generation, patient follow‑up and community engagement to accelerate the campaign’s reach.

Cyber frauds, e‑Zero FIR and faster justice

Expressing concern over rising misuse of digital platforms to defraud citizens, Prime Minister Modi called for coordinated, sensitive and time‑bound handling of cyber‑crime grievances. He emphasised that citizens should not be shuffled between departments and urged clear ownership, faster response and better coordination among law enforcement agencies, banks and digital platforms.

To improve responsiveness, PM Modi recommended that states work towards enabling ‘e‑Zero FIR mechanisms’ for quicker registration and action in cyber fraud cases, and stressed stronger public awareness campaigns to prevent victimisation.

Officials were instructed to ensure timely updation of project data on ‘PM GatiShakti’ and to use the portal proactively to pre‑empt issues. The Prime Minister’s directions included intensified inter‑agency engagement and handholding for states where bottlenecks remain. With the four projects reviewed at the meeting, the Centre signalled an insistence on disciplined implementation and digital monitoring as the twin levers to realise infrastructure benefits worth roughly Rs 30,000 crore for regional economies and national growth.