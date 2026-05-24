Energy analysts warned that India’s transportation fuel demand growth is expected to slow sharply in the second half of 2026 as government-led fuel conservation measures, elevated crude oil prices and a weakening rupee weigh on mobility and consumption trends. Recent retail price increases and calls from the Prime Minister for fuel-saving have combined with external shocks to temper what had been robust demand growth.

Commodities intelligence firm Kpler revised India’s 2026 refined products demand growth forecast by about 77,000 barrels per day (kilo barrel a day), or 39 percent, to roughly 78 kbd from an earlier estimate of 128 kbd. Petrol faces the steepest downside risk, with projected growth trimmed by 25 kbd (from 63 kbd to 38 kbd). Petrol consumption is now estimated at about 1,010 kbd, down from 1,035 kbd, reflecting weaker commuting activity, slower discretionary travel and government fuel‑saving campaigns.

Higher prices, conservation push hit mobility

Retail petrol and diesel prices have been raised by about Rs 5 per litre each in three instalments between May 15 and May 23, as oil marketing companies (OMCs) partially passed on rising international crude costs to consumers. The hikes come amid an appeal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for citizens and government departments to conserve fuel, encourage remote working and reduce non-essential travel to protect foreign exchange reserves (forex) and the current account balance. Analysts said the twin effect of higher pump prices and official exhortations to cut travel will have a sobering effect on fuel demand.

Diesel and jet fuel growth also pared back

Annual diesel demand growth was cut by around 20 kbd. Jet fuel demand growth was revised down nearly 50 per cent to approximately 6 kbd from 11 kbd previously, reflecting expectations of reduced air travel and tighter corporate and consumer spending. “The revisions primarily reflect weaker expected growth in gasoline and diesel demand as higher costs, weaker mobility trends, and recent government‑led fuel conservation efforts increasingly feed into domestic transportation activity,” the Kpler report added.

Macro backdrop: Crude, rupee and FX pressures

Kpler’s analysis said India’s macroeconomic backdrop has deteriorated since the escalation of the US‑Iran conflict at the end of February. Higher crude import bills, increased refinery expenses and rupee depreciation have intensified pressure on inflation and the finances of state‑run OMCs. The rupee has weakened roughly 6 per cent since the start of the conflict and about 10 per cent over the past year. At the same time, foreign exchange reserves have reportedly fallen about 4.3 per cent since late February as authorities intervene to stabilise the currency, contain imported inflation and limit volatility in domestic fuel prices.

State retailers losing money; breakeven still higher

Despite the recent retail increases, prices remain far below estimated breakeven levels for state‑run retailers. The current national average petrol price of about Rs 103 per litre is well under the estimated breakeven of nearly Rs 125 per litre, while diesel near Rs 94 per litre compares with breakeven estimates of Rs 115-120 per litre. Before the start of the recent price revisions, state‑run fuel retailers were reportedly losing around Rs 1,000 crore per day as procurement costs and currency weakness outpaced retail prices. “The key issue is the inability of state‑run retailers to pass through rising import costs quickly enough to restore profitability,” the Kpler report further stated.

Role of Russian crude and supply stability

The report also noted that India’s dependence on discounted Russian crude imports — currently estimated at roughly 1.9-2 million barrels per day — continues to act as a stabilising force for the domestic fuel market amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East. That supply cushion has limited the immediate need for deeper retail price adjustments, but analysts said it may not be sufficient to offset broader cost pressures if crude prices remain elevated.

Policy response and longer‑term outlook

“Recent austerity measures suggest Indian policymakers are increasingly prioritising macroeconomic stability, inflation management, FX preservation and fuel supply security over near‑term transportation fuel growth,” the report concluded. While the measures are unlikely to trigger outright demand destruction, they are expected to materially slow India’s previously robust transportation fuel growth trajectory during the second half of the year.

Unless crude prices ease materially, the rupee stabilises, or additional fiscal support measures are introduced, further retail fuel price increases and additional fuel‑conservation measures may become increasingly difficult to avoid, the analysis further added. For now, the combination of price rises, official conservation messaging and a weakened macro backdrop points to a markedly more restrained demand outlook for India’s transport fuels in 2026.