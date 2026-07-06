Residential real estate in tier II cities grew at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% between FY 2021 and 2026, with the likes of Nagpur, Coimbatore and Lucknow surging at a much faster 20%, said a new report by Crisil Intelligence.

“This expansion, driven by government initiatives strengthening infrastructure and urban growth, has resulted in steady price growth, prompting leading developers such as Godrej Properties, Phoenix Mills and Sobha to expand their footprints to these emerging hubs,” Crisil said

Most Tier 2 cities also have healthy market dynamics, with stable inventory levels, increasing preference for larger and premium houses, and strong growth in home loan disbursements. However, price and home loan utilisation trends diverge across cities, it added.

The presence of mid- and small-scale developers, which face constraints in execution capacity and access to formal funding, has inadvertently created healthier market dynamics in Tier 2 markets, it said.

After a strong run between FY 2021 and 2024, the pace of new project launches moderated in the last two financial years as developers maintained unsold inventory at 15-20 months to sale, it said.

“This approach has kept supply in check, reducing the risk of sharp price corrections that have historically plagued Tier 2 markets,” it said.

The preference for spacious apartments are rising in tier II cities, Crisil said, adding over the past five financial years, 2BHK and 3BHK apartments accounted for over 75% of total supply. The average size of 3BHK-and-above units also increased, .However , larger configurations and rising prices pushed average ticket sizes above Rs 1 crore in Bhubaneswar, Indore and Lucknow, affecting affordability and shrinking the buyer pool, leading to slower sales compared with mass market cities, it said.

Simultaneously, Tier 2 markets have diverged sharply in pricing. Indore, Lucknow and Surat emerged as premium pockets, with over 20% of active supply priced above Rs 2 crore, driven by expansion of the information technology (IT) sector and entrepreneurial wealth. These cities offer sustained appetite for premium housing and higher-value home loans, it said.

In contrast, Jaipur, Nagpur, Nashik and Vadodara remain mid-segment focused, with over 75% of supply priced below Rs 75 lakh. As manufacturing and industrial employment bases, these cities prioritise affordability, supporting volume-driven growth and steady retail home loan demand.

Home loan disbursement data from 2020 to 2025 showed credit growth of over 15% in Tier 2 cities, led by Indore, Nagpur and Jaipur, followed by Bhubaneswar, Nashik, Coimbatore, and Lucknow. Unlike in Tier 1 markets, not all retail loans fund new apartments. In Surat, Vadodara, Bhubaneswar and Nashik, loans are linked to primary sales, while in Indore, Coimbatore, Jaipur and Lucknow, many loans target self-construction, renovations and secondary transactions, indicating broader housing activity beyond new launches.