Reliance Industries Q4 FY26 results are scheduled to be released on April 24.

RIL, in a regulatory filing, said that it will release the audited standalone and consolidated results for the fourth quarter. The street will also watch for potential dividend announcements from the oil-to-new-energy conglomerate.

Reliance Industries Q4 Results: Date and Time

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 24, 2026, to

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i) consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026; and

ii) recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026

Reliance Industries Q4: What analysts are expecting

The geopolitical disruptions from the Iran War have tightened the refining and petchem markets. The Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted crude oil imports, refining capacity, and refined product exports.

A Motilal Oswal report notes that even if tension eases soon, supply chain normalization may lag, keeping product cracks elevated and supporting Reliance Industries’ (RIL) refining and petchem margins.

The report added that, assuming gasoil/gasoline/jet fuel cracks sustain $15/5/15 per bbl above historical averages during H1 FY27, Reliance Industries’ O2C EBITDA could increase by $170b, implying 8.5 percent upside.

Motilal Oswal further added that petrochemical spreads could expand as supply disruptions lift product prices, while RIL’s diversified feedstock mix limits crude-linked cost pressures. However, the reintroduction of export duties on fuels could cap refining margins and limit the upside to O2C earnings, it added.

Reliance Industries Q3 report card

Reliance Industries reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 18,645 crore for the October-December quarter of FY26, up 0.6 percent year-on-year. The company’s revenue from operations rose 10.5 percent YoY to Rs 2.69 lakh crore. Reliance Industries’ EBITDA increased by 14.6 percent to Rs 16,507 crore.

The company’s oil and chemicals business remained the main support to consolidated earnings in Q3 FY26. Segment’s revenue rose 8.4 percent YoY to Rs 1.62 lakh crore.