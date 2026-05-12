The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has informally conveyed to Tata Trusts that it is unwilling to make an exception for Tata Sons on the question of listing, according to people familiar with the matter.

People aware of the discussions said the regulator has already obtained internal legal opinion and shared its position with the government.

“The broad regulatory view is that exempting Tata Sons from listing requirements could open the door for similar demands from other large entities, complicating the regulatory framework governing upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs),” a person aware of the development said.

The development comes at a sensitive time for the Tata group, with the question of whether Tata Sons should remain privately held emerging as one of the sharpest fault lines within Tata Trusts.

Email queries sent to the RBI, Tata Trusts and Tata Sons remained unanswered.

Decoding the issue at hand

At the centre of the issue is Tata Sons’ 2024 application to surrender its registration as a core investment company (CIC). The holding company argued that after repaying more than Rs 20,000 crore of standalone debt, it no longer accessed public funds and should therefore be exempt from tighter NBFC regulations, including the listing requirement.

However, recent clarifications by the RBI have significantly weakened that argument. The regulator has adopted a “look-through” approach, under which indirect access to public funds through group companies is also taken into account. Tata Sons sits atop several listed entities — including Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Tata Power — all of which access capital markets.

A recent report by governance advisory firm InGovern Research Services noted that listed Tata group companies collectively own about 13-14% of Tata Sons, reinforcing the RBI’s “look-through” approach on indirect access to public funds. The report argued that repayment of standalone debt does not sever Tata Sons’ structural links with publicly funded group entities.

Under RBI norms, upper-layer NBFCs are required to list within a specified timeline to improve transparency and governance oversight. For Tata Sons, the deadline is September 30, 2025.

The SP group, which has 18% stake in Tata Sons, has on more than one occasion has demanded a public listing of the holding company, which it said, is “not merely a regulatory compliance but a necessary evolution”

The issue has also deepened divisions within Tata Trusts. Chairman Noel Tata is understood to favour retaining Tata Sons’ unlisted status, while trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh have recently backed a public listing — a position seen by many within the trusts as a departure from the earlier unanimous opposition to listing.

The debate is expected to feature prominently at a crucial Tata Trusts meeting, originally scheduled for May 8 but later postponed to May 16. The agenda also includes the trusts’ representation on the Tata Sons board, the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as chairman of Tata Sons, and wider governance disputes within the trusts.