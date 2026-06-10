The Reserve Bank has issued final amendment directions permitting commercial banks to lend to Real Estate Investment Trusts and InvITs, while retaining key prudential safeguards on exposure limits, asset quality, and repayment structures.

The final directions were issued after incorporating feedback received from stakeholders on the draft norms.

Major changes and conditions

Among major changes, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said overseas branches of Indian banks may participate in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) financing under syndication arrangements, subject to a 20 percent cap on contribution and a 150 percent risk weight.

The requirement for an insolvency mechanism was replaced with a broader “effective recovery mechanism” condition in overseas jurisdictions.

The central bank has, however, rejected requests to allow financing of land acquisition and under-construction assets through REIT and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) structures, reiterating that activities not permitted directly cannot be financed indirectly.

Responding to industry feedback on eligibility norms, the RBI relaxed the earlier three-year operational requirement by linking it to the cash-flow performance of underlying assets. It mandated that at least 80 percent of underlying assets must generate positive cash flows for at least one year.

The RBI also removed the earlier proposal on “material adverse regulatory action”, instead directing lenders to assess such impacts through due diligence. Concerns regarding exposure to stressed special purpose vehicles (SPVs) were partially accepted, with restrictions placed on financing SPVs already facing financial difficulty under the RBI’s stressed asset norms.

On acquisition finance, the central bank permitted REITs, in addition to InvITs, to access bank funding for acquisitions under a revised framework, while barring small finance banks from extending such facilities to InvITs.

The RBI retained restrictions on bullet and balloon repayment structures, though clarified that repayments can align with cash flows, including step-up structures, and excluded bond and debenture investments from the restriction.

Risk and exposure rules

On exposure norms, aggregate bank exposure to REITs and InvITs and their underlying entities will remain capped at 49 percent of asset value.

Risk weights have also been revised, with REIT exposures set at 100 percent (or 125 percent if classified as capital market exposure), while InvIT exposures will attract corporate lending risk weights. The RBI said exposures will ultimately shift to the capital charge framework effective April 1, 2027.