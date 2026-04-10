Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said that the country will remain a “reliable energy supplier” to India. During talks with Indian Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Doha, both sides called for stability in global markets amid ongoing tensions in West Asia.

The Energy ministers of both countries also emphasized the importance of “unimpeded freedom of navigation and the global flow of commerce” to maintain supply chains. Both sides welcomed the two-week ceasefire announced on April 8 and stressed the need for an early end to disruptions in global energy supplies.

In a statement, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said that Puri, who is on a two-day visit to Qatar, conveyed a message of solidarity from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Qatar’s leadership, following the outbreak of conflict in the region, according to an Indian government statement on Friday.

Key discussion between energy ministers

The statement highlighted that Puri met with the Qatar Minister of State for Energy Affairs and the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi.

Both ministers, the statement said, discussed all aspects of the strategic relations between the two countries, including high-level engagements, trade, investment, energy, culture and people-to-people relations.

“They hoped for early return of peace and stability in the region and further strengthening of the bilateral relationship between India and Qatar,” it said.

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“Al-Kaabi reaffirmed the State of Qatar’s commitment to remain a reliable energy supplier and looked forward to continuing and strengthening energy relations and cooperation with India.” the statement said.

Both ministers also welcomed the two-week ceasefire agreed on April 8, and stressed the importance of an early end to disruptions in global energy supplies and restoration of normalcy. In this context, they emphasised the need for unimpeded freedom of navigation and the global flow of commerce to maintain global supply chains.

Significance of the visit

Minister Puri’s visit comes as New Delhi seeks to secure energy supplies amid heightened geopolitical tensions that have disrupted global fuel trade flows. Qatar is India’s single-largest supplier of LNG and LPG, providing 45 percent and 20 percent, respectively.

After the US and Israel attacks on Iran on February 28, Tehran’s sweeping retaliation targeted neighbouring Gulf countries that hosted US troops. Qatar’s giant LNG export facility was struck, leading to the shutdown of production and a declaration of force majeure on gas exports, including to India.

India relies on imports to meet about half of its natural gas demand and roughly two-thirds of its LPG needs, a fuel widely used for household cooking, with the bulk of supplies sourced from West Asia.

The six-week conflict has all but shut down energy exports from the Gulf countries, leaving India to grapple with industrial supply shortages and the knock-on impact of rising prices.

Discussions during Puri’s visit are expected to have focused on restoring shipments, reviewing existing agreements, and exploring avenues to strengthen bilateral energy cooperation.