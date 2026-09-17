Quick commerce platforms are turning India’s long season of small and regional festivals into sale events of their own, with dedicated storefronts, occasion-specific packs from brands, and home-screen banners that change by region and pin code.

An extra month in the Hindu lunar calendar this year has pushed back festivals that follow Diwali, stretching the festive season from Onam to Chhath to about 80 days from 52 last year, according to Datum Intelligence’s 2026 Festive Outlook. Diwali falls on November 8, 19 days later than last year’s October 20.

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Datum expects Flipkart‘s Big Billion Days and Amazon‘s Great Indian Festival to open around October 9-10, against September 23 last year. That leaves a longer window for quick commerce platforms to monetise individual occasions before the traditional e-commerce festive sales begin.

The shift also comes as this year’s festive season is expected to lean on volume rather than value. Datum expects festive online sales of `1.5-1.55 lakh crore, up 25-29% from last year. It projects 20 million more shoppers buying more often, while the average basket shrinks 1.5%. Datum expects quick commerce to take 16% of festive online sales this year, against 12% in 2025.

The calendar between Onam and the year-end is dotted with regional and religious occasions, from Milad-un-Nabi, Raksha Bandhan, Nuakhai and Vishwakarma Puja to Bathukamma, Durga Puja and Mysuru Dasara, followed by Kali Puja, Bhai Dooj, Jagaddhatri Puja, Karthigai Deepam and Guru Nanak Jayanti, among others.

Fasting occasions add another layer across faiths, from Ekadashi, which comes twice a month, and Paryushan for Jains in September, to Navratri, Karwa Chauth and the 36-hour Chhath fast through October and November. Quick commerce platforms now carry dedicated vrat-snack collections of fasting flours, sabudana, makhana and farali snacks. Ramadan earlier this year had also seen a similar curation-led push.

A wider dark-store network makes this regional play easier to execute compared to last year. Number of dark stores rose 34% till August in the year to 7,153, spanning more than 450 cities, according to Datum.

Unlike e-commerce, which runs a broadly national catalogue, each dark store serves a 2-3 km radius. This lets platforms stock festival items only where demand is expected. Brands are also planning pin code-level forecasting and stocking for such regional festivals, analysts tracking the sector said.

The larger festivals have already shown the scale of demand. Swiggy said on Wednesday it delivered 103,380 modak orders on Ganesh Chaturthi, September 14, up 13.3% from last year, with Maharashtra accounting for 41% of them. Sweets orders on its platform rose 33% on Janmashtami, September 4 and 22.8% on Raksha Bandhan, August 28, compared with the festivals last year, the company said. Flipkart Minutes said it tripled its Rakhi orders over last year and sold more than 2,000 rakhis a minute.

Platforms are also using exclusive brand tie-ups and festival-specific offers to differentiate themselves and give customers another reason to return. For Raksha Bandhan, fragrance brand VOKKA built gift sets pairing its perfumes with rakhis for Zepto, while Instamart gave a Kalyan Jewellers silver voucher with eligible purchases. BigBasket partnered Tanishq and MMTC-PAMP on gold and silver coins for Akshaya Tritiya.

Platforms are also taking festivals offline. Tata-owned BigBasket said on Thursday it set up a modak-shaped sound meter at Mumbai’s Carter Road over two days, where visitors chanted ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ to win goodie bags of snacks, beverages and personal care products from brands including Plum, Wow!, Tata Coffee and Ching’s Secret. The activation was part of a wider campaign around its Ganesh Chaturthi assortment of puja items, modak ingredients, sweets, fruits and flowers.

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The rush to keep stock keeping units (SKUs) ready for the festive season has not been without problems. Last month, Karnataka’s food safety department ordered the suspension of the food licences of Amazon, Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket after finding that they sold poisonous datura fruits and seeds, used in Shiva worship, labelled as fit for human consumption, FE had reported.

Analysts said the wider and more localised assortment will require platforms to step up monitoring of what is stocked and sold through their networks. The curation will also have to be meaningful and occasion-specific, rather than simply putting a festival label on existing products, for the strategy to translate into incremental orders, they added.