Private equity and venture capital investments in India’s healthcare sector rose 621% year-on-year to $3.1 billion in the second quarter of FY27, according to a report by EY and the Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (IVCA). Healthcare was the second-biggest sector for such investments after infrastructure. Investments were nearly 10 times higher than in the previous quarter.

The rise in investment value was accompanied by an increase in deal activity, with the sector recording 28 deals in the second quarter compared with 19 in the previous quarter. In September alone, the sector attracted $1.1 billion, up 465% from a year earlier. The month saw 11 deals, against eight in August and six in July.

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Some of the biggest investments during the quarter went into hospital chains and other healthcare companies. For instance, KKR acquired a 100% stake in the Indian hospital business of Medicover for $1.4 billion. Similarly, Permira and TPG Capital invested $450 million in Kids Clinic India – which operates Cloudnine – for a 35% stake. Advent International invested $329 million in Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services for a 25% stake.

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Other major transactions included a $242-million investment in Manipal Health Enterprises by ADIA, PSPIB, Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global and others.

The report also said healthcare recorded exits worth $1.4 billion during the quarter. Healthcare ranked third in sector-wise exits, after financial services at $2.8 billion and e-commerce at $2 billion.

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Across all sectors, PE/VC investments rose 46% year-on-year to $17.1 billion in the quarter. But the overall deal count fell 9% to 348, showing that the increase in total investment was driven by larger transactions. The report said 36 large deals worth $13 billion accounted for 76% of the quarter’s total investment.

The report shows that September was the strongest month for overall PE/VC investments this year. However, EY said investors could become more careful in the coming months amid inflation and high crude oil prices. “Going forward, we expect PE/VC investors to remain cautious and selective and prioritise resilience of future profitability and return on capital,” Vivek Soni, partner and national leader, private equity services, EY India, said.