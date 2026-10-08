The government is set to cap trade margins at 30% on 110 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs, including 35 patented medicines, sources in the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) told FE. The move could make these high-priced medicines more affordable to consumers.

The government estimates that the cap could cut the maximum retail prices (MRPs) of these drugs by up to 70% and save patients an estimated Rs 2,500 crore annually. The tighter margin ceiling is also likely to pressure retailers, hospital chains and pharma companies that earn higher margins on these drugs.

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“These non-scheduled drugs were not under any caps before. A committee under the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) will examine and finalise the list of medicines to be covered. The move will cover generics, patented, imported and locally-produced drugs,” the DoP official said.

Non-scheduled drugs are medicines whose prices are not directly fixed by the government. Scheduled drugs, in contrast, are subject to government-controlled price limits under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 (DPCO). The scheduled list is based on medicines included in the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM).

According to the official, the government plans to complete the exercise within 10 days.

The announcement comes as the Supreme Court is examining the issue of high medicine mark-ups. During a recent hearing, the court questioned why a cancer drug supplied to a retailer for around Rs 2,700 had an MRP of Rs 27,000 – a ten-fold difference. The bench also questioned whether a uniform margin should apply across medicines and asked the central government to examine the issue. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on October 12.

A pharma association official said the proposal would limit retailers’ margins by restricting the difference between the price paid by the retailer and the MRP to 30%. “This cap will be applicable on the retailers’ margins. The difference between PTR and MRP cannot be more than 30% now. There’s already a 16% cap on trade margins on the scheduled drugs across the board. The move is likely to affect retailers, hospital chains and pharma companies, especially those who work on high margins,” he said.

Under the existing framework, the scheduled drugs are subject to government-regulated trade margins when their ceiling prices are fixed. But non-scheduled drugs do not generally face such restrictions, except where the government has specifically intervened. In 2019, for instance, trade margins were capped at 30% for 42 non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines. That intervention led to lower MRPs for 526 brands. Prices fell by an average of about 50%, while annual savings for patients were estimated at Rs 984 crore. However, the latest proposal is expected to be broader, covering more drugs under its ambit.