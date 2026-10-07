Telecom operators are increasingly turning to customer segmentation and premium benefits to lift average revenue per user (Arpu), as the industry is looking to extract more value from existing subscribers rather than rely solely on another broad-based tariff increase.

The shift is particularly significant for Reliance Jio, which has seen its Arpu growth trail Bharti Airtel even as it continues to add subscribers. In the April-June quarter, Jio’s subscriber base grew 1.7% sequentially, while its Arpu rose 0.75%. Airtel, by comparison, reported 0.88% growth in subscribers and a 2.75% sequential increase in Arpu.

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The divergence is pushing operators to focus more closely on high-value customers, particularly in the postpaid segment, where users are generally less price-sensitive and more receptive to bundled services. With Jio also inching closer to its proposed IPO, improving monetisation from its large subscriber base is likely to assume greater importance.

“The battle for premium customers is heating up evidently. In the absence of headline tariff hikes, both Vodafone Idea and Airtel have found ways to raise their Arpu by incentivising upgrades to premium plans,” an analyst said.

Jio has the smallest share of postpaid users among the three major private operators, according to analysts. This gives Airtel and Vodafone Idea greater scope to target customers who are willing to pay more for additional services, including international roaming, family benefits and other bundled offerings.

“In a way, it has allowed both Airtel and Vodafone Idea to effectively take headline tariff hikes in the premium postpaid segment, without needing the market leader to make the first move,” the analyst said.

Airtel has made premiumisation a key part of its strategy to accelerate Arpu. Its latest postpaid restructuring, effective October 8, raises the monthly fee by Rs 50 while adding an annual international roaming benefit. The five-day roaming pack includes 5 GB of data, 60 minutes of calls and 25 outgoing SMS, with the benefit extended to members of family postpaid plans.

Vodafone Idea has adopted a somewhat different approach, using international roaming as an upgrade incentive across select postpaid, prepaid and enterprise plans. Its postpaid plans offering the benefit start at Rs 501, with higher plans providing up to three international trips a year across more than 170 countries.

The distinction is important because Vi is allowing existing customers to retain their current plans if they do not need international roaming. This gives the operator a way to target premium users without imposing a uniform increase across its subscriber base.

“For Vodafone Idea, it not only helped present an industry first proposition, but the fact that it still allows people to stay on the older plans if international roaming is not a requirement, could help protect its existing base,” Pareekh Jain, founder and chief executive at technology advisory EIIRTrend, told Fe.

Jain said Airtel could see some limited churn from customers resisting the mandatory increase, although postpaid users tend to be stickier. He expects around 90% of Airtel’s postpaid base to absorb the Rs 50 increase.

The emerging strategy suggests that the next leg of Arpu expansion could increasingly come from changing the mix of subscribers and monetising premium users, rather than waiting for an industry-wide tariff reset. For Jio, closing the Arpu growth gap with Airtel could therefore require a sharper push towards premium and postpaid customers.