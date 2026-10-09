India’s worsening power shortage is turning into a cost squeeze for electricity distribution companies, with utilities increasingly forced to buy expensive short-term power after sunset as available generation struggles to keep pace with evening demand.

“During tight supply periods, discoms are sometimes having to procure bilateral power at around Rs 20 per unit just to secure electricity,” an industry official said on condition of anonymity. That is nearly three times the average short-term power price seen in September.

The pressure follows a sharp rise in unmet electricity demand. India faced a shortage of about 560 million units in September, nearly six times the roughly 98 million units in August. One unit here is the same unit that appears on a household electricity bill.

The September shortage was equivalent to the monthly electricity use of about 28 lakh households, assuming a consumption of 200 units a month.

At September’s average Day-Ahead Market price of Rs 7.3 per unit, electricity equivalent to the shortfall would be valued at about Rs 409 crore. The figure illustrates the scale of electricity involved and is not the actual loss incurred by discoms, an industry expert said on condition of anonymity.

The stress has carried into October. On October 7, demand exceeded available electricity by 31.29 million units over the day, about 67% higher than September’s average daily shortage of around 18.7 million units.

The squeeze becomes sharper in the evening, when solar generation falls but household, commercial and industrial demand remains high. At 7 pm on October 7, India required around 236 GW of power but could supply about 232 GW, leaving a shortfall of 4,256 MW, or close to 2% of requirement.

“There is very high demand during the evening peak hours. In daytime when there is oversupply of power discoms are selling on exchanges, on the other hand in the evening peak hours as demand is very high, procurement is being done at market cap on the real-time platform,” an official with Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd said on condition of anonymity.

The shortage is reflected in power exchanges. On October 6, buyers in the Day-Ahead Market, where electricity is contracted for the next day, sought nearly five times the power offered for sale. In the Real-Time Market, which utilities use to meet requirements closer to delivery, demand was more than eight times the sell offers.

Average prices consequently stood at around Rs 7.8 per unit, while rates touched the exchange ceiling of Rs 10/unit during some periods. The pressure had already built up in September, when average Day-Ahead Market prices on IEX more than doubled year-on-year to Rs 7.3/unit, while Real-Time Market prices rose 108% to Rs 6.9/unit.

Weather and lower hydro generation have added to the strain. Hydropower output fell 20% year-on-year in September, while coal-based generation increased 13.3%, increasing the burden on thermal stations.

“The pressure is likely to remain in the near term while electricity demand stays elevated due to the El Niño-related warmer conditions, and weaker rainfall continues to constrain hydropower generation,” said Tanya Rana, Energy Analyst at IEEFA.

“In the immediate term, the focus needs to be on ensuring adequate fuel supplies and bringing available thermal capacity back online, while some easing in demand as temperatures normalise would also help,” Rana said. Over the longer term, she said renewable additions need to be paired with battery storage so that surplus daytime power can be shifted to evening and other non-solar hours.

Coal stocks at individual plants have also come under pressure, though Alekhya Datta, Director, Electricity and Renewables Division at TERI, said the situation should not be seen simply as a countrywide coal shortage.

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“The present situation should not be viewed simply as a shortage of coal at the national level. Coal India’s offtake to the power sector increased by 7.6% year-on-year to 384.2 MT during H1 FY2026-27, indicating continued growth in coal supply,” Datta said.

“The immediate requirement is therefore to ensure that available fuel is translated into generation through adequate plant-level coal stocks, thermal-unit availability and timely coal movement,” he added.

The impact could spread beyond discom finances if expensive procurement persists. “The impact on the wider economy will depend primarily on the persistence of higher power procurement costs,” Datta said, adding that steel, aluminium, cement, chemicals and fertilisers would be more sensitive to sustained increases in electricity costs.

Rana also flagged the risk to industry. “If high power prices and supply shortages persist, the immediate impact will be higher operating costs and pressure on margins, particularly for energy-intensive industries,” she said.