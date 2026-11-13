Pollution-linked health insurance claims have risen 4.34 times in the last three years, with cardiovascular and respiratory conditions accounting for 78% of the total, according to data shared by insurance marketplace Policybazaar.

Claims grew 67% in FY24, 70% in FY25 and another 53% in FY26, the company said in a recent report. The average claim amount stood at ₹62,662, pointing to the growing financial burden of pollution-related illnesses.

Cardiovascular conditions accounted for 43.5% of pollution-associated claims, followed by other respiratory infections at 35%. Pneumonia contributed 11.2%, while bronchitis accounted for 6%.

Advertisement

The data, based on a sample of 50,000 customers, is specific to Policybazaar’s customer base and does not necessarily reflect the wider health insurance trend. The total claim amount rose 4.5 times between FY23 and FY26, reflecting both higher claim volumes and an increase in average claim costs, the report said.

Working professionals aged 31-55 accounted for the largest share of claims at 59%, while senior citizens aged above 55 made up another 31%. Young adults aged 21-30 contributed 6.7% and children below 20 accounted for 3.7%.

Delhi recorded the highest number of pollution-associated health insurance claims, followed by Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The trend is also evident in smaller cities, with Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres accounting for 27% each of the claims. Ernakulam and Faridabad also featured among the top 10 cities.

Nearly 48% of consumers in highly polluted cities opted for higher sum insured amounts, indicating growing awareness of the need for greater financial protection against potential healthcare expenses, Policybazaar said.

Pollution-associated claims peaked between October and March, coinciding with the period of deteriorating air quality across several parts of the country. In FY26, nearly 56% of annual claims were recorded during these six months, underlining the seasonal nature of pollution-related health concerns.