The production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, meant for boosting domestic manufacturing and export production, have attracted investments of Rs 2.4 lakh crore and generated incremental production and sales of Rs 22.66 lakh crore till March 31, 2026. This is when 58% of the schemes’ tenure has elapsed.

Investments till FY26-end were an impressive 76% of the full-tenure target of Rs 3.15 lakh crore, while production stood at Rs 22.66 lakh crore, achieving 64% of the target of Rs 35.37 lakh crore, according to an impact assessment by NITI Aayog and IIM Ahmedabad.

Exports under the schemes crossed Rs 15.2 lakh crore, while they supported over 1.42 million direct and indirect jobs across 14 sectors, with 892 applications approved.

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The PLI policy was launched in 2021-22 to assist Indian companies to scale up and become large enough to compete globally. There are 14 schemes currently, with the government seeking to offer Rs 1.91 lakh crore in incentives by FY30.

But only Rs 35,354 crore, or 18.5% of the Rs 1.91 lakh crore incentives linked to investments, sales/turnover, and value addition, has been disbursed till March 2026. This is seen partly due to red tape and partly due to the long gestation period of some schemes. The payouts are likely to accelerate from next year onward.

PLI incentive payout has been highest in the drones sector, at 77.5% of its allocated outlay, followed by mobile and electronics at 55.8% and pharmaceuticals at 44.4%, as of March 2026. Food products and telecom and networking accounted for 24.9% and 22.6%, respectively. White goods and auto components saw disbursements of 9.3% and 9.2%, respectively.

The assessment indicates that the PLI Scheme is beginning to generate meaningful additionality across several sectors, although the extent and nature of the impact vary considerably depending on the sector’s maturity, product complexity, and investment gestation period.

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The PLI scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing has emerged as the most successful, attracting investments of Rs 20,580.20 crore, generating production worth Rs 11,61,505 crore and creating 1,69,249 jobs.

Pharmaceuticals, food processing, drones, medical devices and white goods have made relatively strong progress across key parameters. The medical devices scheme attracted Rs 1,151 crore in investment, generated sales of Rs 14,945 crore and created 5,268 jobs by March 2026. White goods recorded investments of Rs 6,409 crore and production of Rs 43,150 crore. Automobiles attracted Rs 44,326 crore in investment, while textiles generated investments of Rs 8,117 crore and 33,427 jobs. Speciality steel attracted Rs 23,896 crore in investment, though newer sectors remain at early stages of implementation.