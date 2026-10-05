PhysicsWallah‘s wholly owned subsidiary FinZ Finance has agreed to sell the bulk of its loan book to Auxilo Finserve, an education-focused non-banking financial company (NBFC), for Rs 95.79 crore. The sale all but ends the edtech company’s short-lived run as a direct lender to students.

FinZ Finance signed a deed of assignment with Auxilo on October 3 for the sale, transfer and assignment of a loan portfolio worth Rs 95.79 crore, PhysicsWallah said in a filing to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on Sunday. The consideration for the deal is also Rs 95.79 crore. The portfolio makes up the “substantial/major part” of FinZ Finance’s total loans, and the transfer of loans and borrowers is expected to be completed within 60 days.

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Since lending is FinZ Finance’s principal business, the sale will result in a partial closure of its lending operations, the company said.

The deal carries through the reversal PhysicsWallah announced on June 4. That day, it said it was restructuring its lending strategy and had tied up with several regulated third-party NBFCs to meet students’ financing needs. It added that FinZ Finance’s future would be decided later, subject to board and regulatory approvals. The reversal came about a week after its audit committee, on May 27, cleared an equity infusion of about Rs 120 crore into the subsidiary.

PhysicsWallah’s shares fell nearly 18% in the five sessions after the May 27 announcement, closing at Rs 92.04 on June 3. On June 4, the day the reversal was announced, they rose as much as 17.8% to Rs 108.45 on BSE.

FinZ Finance received its NBFC licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in September 2025. According to the filing, it began operations in February 2026. In FY26, the subsidiary reported no revenue from operations and other income of Rs 1.35 crore. Its net worth was Rs 60.30 crore as of March 31, 2026, or 1.18% of PhysicsWallah’s net worth.

PhysicsWallah said the sale is part of a broader strategic realignment to focus on its core business and optimise capital allocation. Lending will be facilitated through established, regulated third-party NBFCs to improve operational efficiency and reduce balance sheet and credit risks, it said.

Auxilo is an RBI-registered NBFC focused primarily on the education sector.