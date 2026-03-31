PhysicsWallah, founded by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, has recorded around 36 per cent growth in collection to Rs 205 crore within 20 days of starting online batches, the company said in an exchange filing.

The edtech firm said the fifth edition of this academic celebration saw over 34 lakh students tuning in across social media platforms from every state in the country.

“PhysicsWallah (PW) concluded its flagship event Vishwas Diwas, announcing record collections of Rs 205 crore from its online categories during this 20-day period ending March 20, 2026,” the company said in a statement.

PhysicsWallah, in a regulatory filing, said collections grew by 36 per cent over the last year.

Student enrollment

PhysicsWallah said that it has received 4.39 lakh enrolments, including from 1,579 new pin codes across India, during the Vishwas Diwas period, showing a 21 per cent growth over the last year.

“The momentum we’ve seen during the Vishwas Diwas (VD) strengthens our conviction in the growth trajectory ahead. With stronger early conversions and improving unit economics, we are entering the academic year from a position of confidence,” PhysicsWallah, co-founder, Prateek Maheshwari said.

Students enrolled in online course batches will take target exams in the next calendar year.

“This traction, based on collections and enrolments during this period, has highlighted a significant increase, with most categories growing by over 30 per cent compared to last year’s collections,” the company statement said.

PhysicsWallah Q3 revenue

In the quarter ended December 2025, PhysicsWallah reported a 34% year-on-year increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,082.4 crore. The firm posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 102.3 crore during the period, marking a 33% increase from the same period last year.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, PhysicsWallah surpassed its full FY25 revenue, recording Rs 2,980.7 crore — a 31% jump from the year-ago period. The company turned PAT-positive for the nine-month period, reporting a profit of Rs 45 crore after adjusting for one-time expenses of Rs 23.6 crore.