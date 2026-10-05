The government needs to set up dedicated research hospitals to speed up early-stage drug trials, as pharma companies continue to face lengthy approvals and limited support for developing new medicines, Biocon executive chairman Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said at the IFQM conference on Monday. She also urged the government to consider a reimbursement programme for life-saving medicines to encourage companies to invest in innovation.

Mazumdar-Shaw said companies have often conducted first-in-human trials outside the country because the domestic regulatory process can be long and difficult. She suggested that the government accredit a few research hospitals with strong ethics committees to conduct such trials. “Companies have tended to do their first-in-human trials outside India because India is tedious and long drawn out,” she said.

She said a reimbursement mechanism for life-saving medicines could give companies a stronger reason to invest in treatments for diseases with large unmet needs. “The Western world has a reimbursement system for life-saving products whereas we don’t have that,” she said. She suggested a government-reimbursed programme for such medicines.

Sun Pharma executive chairman Dilip Shanghvi said the industry has now reached a size where it can take bigger bets on innovation. But the companies and their promoters need to accept that such investments carry high risks and may take years to pay off. “Be confident, invest in innovation. The return will come after some years. It is a high-risk, high-reward kind of investment,” Shanghvi said.

Shanghvi also pointed to Sun’s acquisition of Organon, which is aimed at building the company’s ability to launch innovative products globally, rather than simply increasing its size. Sun had earlier licensed products to partners in several markets because it lacked the infrastructure to register and launch them on its own. The acquisition is expected to help Sun address these registration hurdles, while also increasing the share of innovative medicines in its business from about 22% to 30%.

On the issue of innovation, Glenmark Pharma‘s chairman & managing director Glenn Saldanha said companies would follow different paths as they move towards innovation, with some relying on their own research while others could use licensing deals or acquisitions. He said the shift would require companies to build stronger pipelines of innovative products and that the next 5-10 years could see significant activity in this space.

He also said Glenmark’s licensing deal with AbbVie, which included $700 million upfront and could reach nearly $2 billion with milestones, showed the scale of opportunities available from innovative assets. “I think two or three assets over the next decade could really put Glenmark and India on the world stage,” Saldanha said.