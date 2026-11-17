Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal on Tuesday called for policy stability in India’s oil and gas sector following ONGC‘s takeover of the company’s producing Cambay offshore block, saying the move could undermine investor confidence even as Vedanta commits $5 billion to expand domestic hydrocarbon production.

“Recently, our running field has been given to ONGC which will send a very wrong signal to investors,” Agarwal said in a LinkedIn post, referring to the disputed CB-OS-02 block offshore Gujarat.

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The remarks come amid an unresolved legal dispute over the block’s production-sharing contract (PSC), with Vedanta’s appeal against a Delhi High Court ruling awaiting judgment.

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“We are seeing such great energy and enthusiasm from global investors. This is the time to keep the policy hand steady and not disrupt any existing operator. That shall go a long way in building and boosting global investor confidence,” Agarwal said.

“India is on the verge of something big in oil and gas,” he said, comparing the country’s emerging hydrocarbon opportunity with Guyana’s position a decade ago.

Agarwal said Vedanta Oil and Gas, which he described as India’s largest private-sector producer, was committing $5 billion to scale up production to 300,000–500,000 barrels per day. He did not specify a timeline for achieving the target.

The company’s average daily gross operated production stood at about 72,200 barrels of oil equivalent during the July-September quarter.

Agarwal also highlighted Vedanta’s participation in the deepwater Samudra Manthan programme. Referring to India’s regulatory framework, he said, “We have a world-class policy ecosystem” and advocated a shift towards self-certification.

The dispute centres on the Cambay offshore block, where Vedanta held a 40% participating interest, ONGC 50% and Invenire Petrodyne the remaining 10%.

The block’s PSC expired on June 29, 2023. Vedanta and its partners had sought an extension in June 2021 under the government’s 2017 extension policy. However, the government rejected the request on September 19, 2025, directing the operator to hand over the block to ONGC.

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Vedanta challenged the decision before the Delhi High Court, but a single-judge bench dismissed its petition on July 22, 2026, vacating an interim stay. ONGC subsequently assumed control and applied for a petroleum lease on July 28.

Vedanta appealed against the ruling before a division bench, where hearings have concluded and judgment has been reserved.

The company recognised an impairment charge of approximately Rs 379 crore in the first quarter of FY27 against assets and receivables linked to the block. It also stopped recognising revenue and related expenses from July 22.

“Let us all together make a determined move to increase domestic production and reduce oil and gas imports drastically,” Agarwal said.