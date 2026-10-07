Ola Electric’s board on Wednesday approved the terms of its proposed rights issue of partly paid-up equity shares worth nearly ₹1,000 crore, with the issue priced at ₹27 per share. The company will issue 37.03 crore partly paid-up equity shares at ₹27 apiece, including a premium of ₹17 per share. The issue will raise ₹999.74 crore if fully subscribed. The company has fixed October 13 as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to participate in the rights issue.

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Under the approved entitlement ratio, eligible shareholders will be entitled to two rights shares for every 25 shares held on the record date. Investors will pay ₹16.20 per share at the time of application, with the remaining ₹10.80 per share payable through a first and final call. The call is expected to be made by October 31, 2027.

The board has retained the right to change the payment schedule, including the timing of the first and final call, subject to applicable laws. Earlier, Ola Electric said its promoter Bhavish Aggarwal will pledge a 4.32% stake in the company to fund his participation in the rights issue. “No shares are being sold. The promoter will invest alongside all other shareholders on the same terms,” it added. Aggarwal individually holds 1.23 billion equity shares, representing a 26.52% stake in the company.

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Ola Electric’s board had last week approved a rights issue of up to ₹1,000 crore. According to the Draft Letter of Offer, around ₹350 crore of the proceeds will be used for repayment or prepayment of debt, while ₹400 crore will be allocated towards organic growth initiatives. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

The latest fundraise comes just months after Ola Electric raised ₹780 crore through a qualified institutional placement in June. The QIP was part of the ₹1,500 crore fundraise approved by the company last year.