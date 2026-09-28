Ola Electric Mobility on Monday said its board has approved a fundraising of up to Rs 1,000 crore through a rights issue to eligible equity shareholders.

The detailed terms of the issue, including the price, entitlement ratio, record date, timing and payment schedule, will be determined by the board and disclosed in due course, the electric two-wheeler maker said in an exchange filing.

Earlier, Ola Electric received a board approval to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore, of which Rs 780 crore was raised through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) in June 2026. The company subsequently opted for a rights issue for the remaining fundraise.

“The rights issue route is being considered to enable participation by all eligible shareholders including retail, institutional and promoter group, subject to applicable laws,” Ola Electric had said in a filing last week.

It remains unclear whether the promoter group, led by Bhavish Aggarwal, will participate in the rights issue. Aggarwal and the promoter group held a combined 32.97% stake in Ola Electric as of June 2026. Domestic institutional investors, including mutual funds and insurance companies, held a 12.16% stake.

The fundraise, however, comes at a crucial time for Ola Electric, which is grappling with weak sales and a loss of market share even as the electric two-wheeler industry continues to report record volumes. The company sold 10,991 units in September, with its market share halving to 6% from the same month last year. Ola Electric commanded nearly 50% of the market at its peak two years ago, before rivals TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Ather Energy gained ground. Together, the three manufacturers currently account for around 65% of electric two-wheeler sales, relegating Ola Electric to fifth place.

The fundraising is also important as Ola Electric scales up its cell manufacturing operations and expands into the battery energy storage business under its Ola Shakti and Mahashakti brands. In May, the company’s board approved an investment of Rs 2,000 crore in two wholly owned subsidiaries — Rs 1,500 crore in Ola Electric Technologies for electric vehicle manufacturing and Rs 500 crore in Ola Cell Technologies for battery-cell production.

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During the first quarter earnings call, Aggarwal said that Ola Electric will ramp up production at its cell manufacturing Gigafactory, with capacity expected to increase to 6 GWh by September from 2.5 GWh.

Separately, the board approved the appointment of Deepa Bansal as company secretary, compliance officer, and key managerial personnel, effective September 28. Before joining Ola Electric, Bansal was associated with Kothari Petrochemicals, Tessolve Semiconductor and Medi Assist Healthcare Services, where she gained experience in the secretarial domain.