NTPC is close to identifying three locations that could host 2,000-4,000 MW of nuclear capacity each, potentially creating a 6-12 GW project pipeline, as the power major steps up talks with global reactor suppliers for technology transfer and evaluates fuel requirements for its ambitious nuclear expansion, a source aware of the development said.

The locations under consideration are Basai in Madhya Pradesh, Banka in Bihar and Nabarangpur in Odisha. Assessment of the three locations has progressed ahead of other sites being studied by the company, the source said

The company is simultaneously evaluating technologies from global nuclear players including France’s EDF, Russia’s Rosatom and US-based Westinghouse and Holtec, with technology transfer and localisation expected to be key considerations in choosing partners.

When asked whether international reactor suppliers were willing to transfer technology, the response was affirmative, though the source indicated that suppliers could be selective about the technology made available. When asked specifically whether NTPC would seek technology transfer from a foreign player, the person said: “We will try.”

Fuel availability will also form a key part of the project and technology assessment. NTPC is examining the fuel requirement for the three prospective locations and the sourcing route, while nuclear fuel arrangements would remain within the government framework, the source said. The discussion comes as the utility evaluates different reactor technologies alongside their operating and fuel requirements.

The move gives shape to NTPC’s plan to contribute around 30 GW to India’s targeted 100 GW nuclear capacity by 2047. At its 50th annual general meeting in August, the company said studies and discussions were progressing for 34 additional sites across 13 states, while its immediate focus remains the 2.8-GW Mahi Banswara project in Rajasthan.

NTPC has set up NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam Ltd as its wholly owned nuclear subsidiary, while Mahi Banswara, comprising four 700-MW units, is being developed through Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd, its joint venture with NPCIL. The company has also partnered with BARC for capability development in nuclear energy.

Its engagement with EDF has already moved to a formal framework. NTPC signed a non-binding MoU with the French utility in April to assess EDF’s EPR technology, localisation for large-scale deployment, project economics, training and potential project sites.

NTPC is also looking at small modular reactors in the 200-300 MW range. The technologies under assessment include air-cooled systems that could reduce water requirements, according to the interaction.

Alongside nuclear, the company is lining up about Rs 14,000 crore of capital expenditure for urea and methanol projects, the source said. NTPC is working on a CO2-to-green urea project at Pudimadaka in Andhra Pradesh and a CO2-to-methanol project at Vindhyachal in Madhya Pradesh.

Storage is another major leg of the expansion. NTPC Renewable Energy has floated bids for 2,000 MW/12,000 MWh of pumped-hydro storage across India, with a minimum 500 MW/3,000 MWh at a single location and six hours of discharge. The projects will operate under a 25-year storage-service arrangement.