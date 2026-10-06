State-run NTPC plans to procure around 10 million tonnes (MT) of coal from commercial mines in the second half of FY27, sharply stepping up alternative sourcing as its coal stock has fallen to just 5-6 days of consumption amid elevated power demand.

The company expects commercial coal procurement to rise further to 10-15 MT annually, compared with 9 MT in FY24, as it looks to diversify supplies beyond its long-term arrangements with state-run miners.

“NTPC plans to source 10-15 million tonnes of coal from commercial miners annually going ahead. This year about 10 million tonnes may come from commercial mines. We have placed orders, delivery will start soon,” an official said.

NTPC Group had 5.2 MT of coal stock as of October 5, sufficient for only 5-6 days of consumption, down sharply from 18 MT in April, according to company data. Its coal requirement is anticipated at 297 MT in FY27, against consumption of 271 MT in FY26. Coal offtake during April-September stood at 132 MT.

The company’s plants are operating at a plant load factor (PLF) of around 76%, keeping fuel requirements high. Coal from commercial mines is expected to come from states including Odisha and West Bengal, while NTPC has also held discussions with NLC, according to a source.

The sourcing push comes amid a wider tightening of coal inventories. As of October 5, about 81 of the country’s 191 power plants, with a combined capacity of around 225 GW, were facing a critical coal-stock situation. A plant is classified as critical when its inventory falls below 25% of the normative requirement.

NTPC has begun receiving commercial coal from October and intends to make such purchases a regular part of its fuel mix, while simultaneously increasing production from captive mines.

The requirement has increased alongside higher generation. NTPC generated 117.9 billion units (BU) of electricity during July-September, nearly 13% higher than 104.4 BU in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company continues to source the bulk of its coal through long-term fuel supply arrangements with Coal India Ltd (CIL) and Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL). In FY26, total coal receipts stood at 270 MT, including 215.9 MT from CIL and SCCL and 47.7 MT from captive mines, company data showed.

Coal India has meanwhile increased supplies to the power sector. Its dispatches rose 10.63% year-on-year to 48.90 MT in September from 44.20 MT, while overall supplies increased 12.5% during the month.