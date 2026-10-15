From November 1, even subscribers who do not use caller identification apps such as Truecaller will be able to see who is calling them, at no extra charge. The government has directed telecom operators to roll out Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) across their service areas, allowing the caller’s name to appear alongside the telephone number on the recipient’s screen. The pilot for the service had already begun, with calls displaying the names of callers starting to come through on users’ phones.

The service will be available by default, without subscribers having to make a separate request. The department of telecommunications (DoT), in a circular dated October 13, said operators had conducted trials to introduce CNAP on 4G and higher-generation wireless networks. Its introduction on 2G and 3G networks, as well as landline networks, will be examined separately.

Under the system, if the caller’s number is saved in the recipient’s contact list, the name stored on the phone will appear. For unsaved domestic numbers, the name will be drawn from the subscriber records maintained by the originating telecom operator. Calls from international numbers will be labelled ‘International Call’. The facility is expected to reduce dependence on third-party applications for identifying unknown callers, although the name displayed will depend on the accuracy of the operator’s subscriber records.

CNAP is intended to make caller identification easier, but it is not a guarantee against fraud. Displaying a name does not establish that the caller is genuine or that the purpose of the call is legitimate. The DoT has prescribed technical safeguards, including a requirement that the mechanism used to retrieve and display caller names should not retain the caller’s name identity after the call is completed. Operators must also adequately provision their networks and databases to handle queries efficiently and maintain the required quality of service.

For business and bulk connections, operators may allow users to display a preferred name instead of the name in their subscriber records. The preferred name must be supported by a registered trademark or a trade name registered on the Goods and Services Tax portal. Operators will have to verify the name before updating their records and provide existing subscribers with a mechanism to apply for such changes.

The guidelines also require operators to establish grievance redressal mechanisms for complaints relating to CNAP. Subscribers who have activated calling line identification restriction (CLIR), in accordance with existing rules, will be exempt from the facility, and their names must not be displayed.

The rollout follows Rule 48(1) of the Telecommunications (Authorisation for Provision of Principal Telecommunication Services) Rules, 2026, which requires caller identification to be presented in a manner protected against tampering.