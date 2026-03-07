The peak power demand is projected to be around 270 GW this summer, and there will be no effect on regular electricity supply due to the West Asia crisis, Minister of State for Power Shripad Yesso Naik said.

The Ministry of Power had projected a peak power demand of 277 GW during the last summer (April 2025 onwards). Peak power demand in June 2025 was 242.77 GW.

According to the government data, the peak power demand met or the highest supply last month rose slightly to 243.15 GW from 238.06 GW recorded in February 2025.

The peak power demand touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May 2024. The previous all-time peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of ‘Lineman Diwas’ here, the minister said, “This is an emergency situation.” There is something (affect) here and there. But in the power sector, we are moving ahead in a way that there will be no disturbance (in supplies). Peak power demand will be 270GW this time (summer) and will not go beyond that.”

AI integration in power infrastructure

The minister said that, like smart grids, real-time monitoring, AI-based predictive maintenance, drone inspection, and sensor-based fault detection can give prior indications of potential failures.

This will reduce the need for emergency and hazardous tasks, he stated. Data analytics can help identify accident patterns to prevent them. Digital systems can minimize human errors.

In other words, the power system of the future should not only be reliable but also safe and robust, he suggested.

As India moves towards a grid powered by modern and renewable energy, safety systems must become equally advanced and robust.

Along with technical upgrades, safety upgrades are also mandatory. Modernization of infrastructure must go hand in hand with modernization of safety practices, he added.