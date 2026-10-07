The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved a record 107 resolution plans in the second quarter of FY27. It is the highest quarterly number since the tribunal’s inception in 2017. The plans were worth Rs 11,071 crore, taking the tribunal’s total resolution plan approvals in the first half of FY27 to 185.

The second quarter tally was 78% higher than the 60 plans approved in the same quarter last year, and even surpassed the previous quarterly high of 90 plans approved in October-December 2025.

“The improvement in performance has been accompanied by a series of administrative and institutional measures undertaken in recent months to strengthen case-flow management, streamline registry processes and make effective use of the judicial resources available to the tribunal,” NCLT said.

According to the latest data, NCLT approved 185 resolution plans in the first six months of FY27, which is equivalent to about 72% of the 257 plans approved during the entire FY26. At the current pace, NCLT is likely to surpass the 288 plans approved in FY25, the highest annual number so far.

The cumulative number of resolution plans approved by NCLT since the tribunal was set up has now reached 1,735.

The faster disposal of cases has brought down the backlog, but a large number of cases are still pending. In April, the Supreme Court had noted that 363 applications seeking approval of resolution plans were pending before NCLT. By September-end, this had dropped to 294, while orders had been reserved in another 41 matters.

The improvement has come as the tribunal continues to face a shortage of members. NCLT currently has 48 members — 26 judicial and 22 technical — against a sanctioned strength of 62, leaving the tribunal 14 members short of full strength. The appointment process is under way.

Four existing members are also due to retire by the end of 2026, potentially widening the gap.

The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) is also considering a proposal to increase NCLT’s sanctioned capacity by 26 members. Once the tribunal reaches full strength, it is expected to consider specialised benches for real estate cases, an issue that has been raised by stakeholders.

“The shortage of members has an impact on the functioning of courts, with 13 courts presently functioning on a full-day basis and 18 courts functioning on a half-day basis,” the NCLT said.

Meanwhile, the tribunal has taken steps to manage cases better. It is monitoring pending cases more closely, improving how cases are listed, shifting workloads between benches and giving priority to older cases and resolution plan approvals.

“The new reporting mechanism provides a real-time and holistic picture of the workload and pendency across the benches and courts, enabling the tribunal to take more informed decisions on redistribution of cases, wherever required,” the official statement said.

Simultaneously, NCLT has taken steps to make it easier for people to access court records and certified copies online. It has launched e-Inspection and e-Certified copy services, while also upgrading its website and working on the e-Courts 2.0 system.