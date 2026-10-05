TVS Automobile Solutions, owner of automotive aftermarket brand myTVS and part of the $3-billion TVS Mobility Group, on Monday announced raising of ₹425 crore in a Series D funding round led by CE-Invests, the strategic investment arm of UAE-based Crescent Enterprises, as it looks to expand in India and enter international markets.

The company will use the funds to scale its domestic operations and take its technology-led aftermarket model to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

“This (funding) will further enable the company to scale up its operations in India and the MENA region and continue to maintain its profitable growth. This partnership will only further increase its rate of growth, and CE Invests is the perfect partner for the Middle East,” R. Dinesh, Director, TVS Automobile Solutions, said in a release.

The company expects its business to grow by around 25-35% in the near term, after achieving EBITDA breakeven in FY26.

myTVS operates an integrated, multi-brand automotive aftermarket platform combining digital capabilities with a physical service network. Its offerings include vehicle repair and maintenance, spare parts, accessories, tyres, batteries, insurance and on-demand roadside assistance. The platform serves individual customers and fleet operators through its technology platform and physical network. It has more than 1,000 garages, 10,000 retailers and 10 million direct and indirect customers across India.

Before the Series D round, the company had raised around ₹690 crore, including ₹203 crore from Lingotto, the investment arm of Exor, in 2022 and ₹487 crore from Castrol in 2023.

CE-Invests will support myTVS’ expansion into MENA through its regional market knowledge and business networks. The companies see opportunities to adapt and scale myTVS’ technology and capabilities for mobility and fleet businesses in the region.

Tushar Singhvi, Deputy CEO and Head of Investments at Crescent Enterprises, said that alongside capital, Crescent Enterprises will bring market insights, commercial relationships and regional execution support to help myTVS establish a presence in the UAE and expand across MENA.