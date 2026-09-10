Empty yard container operators on Thursday called off their 13-day old strike against Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ)’s decision to freeze empty yard codes located outside the port and SEZ limits. This brought operations back to normal at Mundra, the country’s busiest port.

The Mundra Empty Container Yards & Allied Services Provider Association (MECYASA) told the stakeholders in an internal communication that it has decided to resume operations with immediate effect.

Narendra Joshi, a freight forwarder and a partner of an empty container yard, said the message was received on Thursday morning. The operations resumed from 10 a.m.

The message further said that a detailed trade advisory, duly reviewed and approved by the legal team, would be issued shortly with complete information and further guidelines. Seeking cooperation, the Association said the transporters, empty depots, freight forwarders, and stakeholders may resume their regular operations.

In a circular issued by Adani Ports and Logistics on August 21, the company said the move is aimed at reducing road congestion, improving vehicle turnaround, and strengthening safety and security, besides addressing what it describes as misuse of empty-depot codes. It highlighted that instances of misuse of the empty depot codes were brought to its notice.

From the intervening night of September 1-2, Kandla Mundra Container Transport Association (KMCTA) had extended support to the empty yard and stopped picking up empty containers. Bhagirathsinh Jadeja, president of KMCTA, told FE that the loss incurred during the strike may run into crores of rupees. Several meetings were held between the stakeholders. Jadeja claimed they had also put pressure on the shipping lines for intervention. “As it is, the business has suffered due to the Hormuz crisis,” he remarked.

One key meeting in Mumbai on September 7 was chaired by DG (Maritime Administration). Sources said the stakeholders raised concerns and called for an early resolution of the issue.

A key meeting between MECYASA office-bearers and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi is believed to have taken place in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.