The Bloomberg Billionaires Index indicates that Mukesh Ambani’s net worth has dropped by $16.9 billion so far in 2026. The Reliance Industries’ Chairman’s net worth now stands at $90.8 billion, about 15 percent lower than what it was at the beginning of 2026.

As global trade tensions rise amid the West Asia crisis and surging oil prices, Reliance Industries’ market cap and Mukesh Ambani’s wealth have seen a considerable decline.

Reliance Industries’ share price impact

Mukesh Ambani has led the diversification of Reliance Industries into sectors including retail, telecom, renewable energy, media, and AI; however, the company’s core business, petrochemicals, still accounts for over 50 percent of the Reliance Group’s revenue.

Thus, global crude oil prices and geopolitical turbulence have affected the company’s overall performance, its share price, and the wealth of its Chairman, Mukesh Ambani.

Reliance Industries share price movement

Reliance Industries’ share price has dropped 8.8 percent so far this year. In Q4 FY26, Reliance Industries’ Oil-to-Chemicals business reported a significant margin decline. The segment’s EBITDA margins declined by 130 bps YoY to 7.9 percent in Q4 FY26, from 9.2 percent in the same quarter last year. Consequently, its O2C EBITDA dropped to Rs 14,520 crore in the March quarter this year, down from Rs 15,080 crore in Q4 FY25.

ALSO READ Ravi Kota appointed HAL Chairman & Managing Director for 3 years

“Multiple headwinds curtailed margin capture including sharp rise in crude premiums on physical barrels, elevated freight and insurance cost and higher fuel cost. “, Reliance Industries said in Q4 results press statement.

Furthermore, Reliance Industries’ overall profit has also seen a drop in the March quarter.

Reliance Industries Q4 profit

Reliance Industries posted a 12.5% YoY decline in profit in the Jan-March quarter. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 16,971 crore in Q4 FY26. Its profit in Q4 FY25 was at Rs 19,407 crore. Sequentially, Reliance Industries’ profit was down 8.9%.

Reliance Industries’ revenue from operations increased by 12.8% on a yearly basis during the quarter. The company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 2,98,621 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 2,64,573 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.