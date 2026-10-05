India’s top microfinance entities and small finance banks have reported strong growth in microfinance loans during the second quarter, as lenders stepped up disbursements amid a decline in delinquencies, improving asset quality and lower credit costs in the sector.

CreditAccess Grameen, the country’s largest microfinance NBFC, reported 20% year-on-year growth in assets to ₹30,946 crore during Q2FY27. The lender added 2.7 lakh new borrowers, with disbursements jumping 19% to ₹6,355 crore. Asset quality also improved to pre-crisis levels, with its portfolio at risk (PAR) for 90-plus days at 1.1%, the lowest in 10 quarters.

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Similarly, gross advances of Equitas Small Finance Bank jumped 30% year-on-year to ₹50,694 crore, primarily driven by its microfinance book. The lender’s Micro Finance & Micro Loans portfolio rose 86.65% to ₹6,331 crore, while the Non-Micro Finance & Micro Loan portfolio expanded 24.16% to ₹44,363 crore during the September quarter.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, which is trying to grow its secured loan book, reported a 32.1% year-on-year growth in its gross loan book to ₹45,699 crore as of Q2FY27. Microfinance group loans, its largest portfolio, expanded 19.5% to ₹15,658 crore, faster than individual loans, which grew 16.8% to ₹6,381 crore.

NBFC-MFIs and small finance banks are stepping up microfinance loan disbursements as the sector is gradually emerging from the default crisis triggered by borrower overleveraging over the past two years. ICRA last week upgraded its outlook for the microfinance sector to stable from negative, citing a decline in delinquencies, improving asset quality, lower credit costs and a pickup in disbursements.

The rating agency said multiple guardrails introduced by the two self-regulatory organisations (SROs) had helped curb borrower overleveraging, while disbursements and AUM growth were recovering. MFIN and Sa-Dhan, the two SROs, introduced several guardrails, including a ₹2-lakh cap on total borrower indebtedness, including unsecured retail loans, and a maximum of three microfinance lenders per borrower. Credit costs are projected to decline from a peak of 7.1% in FY25 to 2.4-2.8% in FY27.

The industry, however, is also going slow on markets such as drought-hit Karnataka and Maharashtra to avoid any buildup of fresh stress. “While microfinance loans are not for agriculture/crop cultivation, considering the linkages to other related livelihoods, MFIN is keeping a close watch on the situation,” Alok Misra, CEO & Director, Micro Finance Industry Network (MFIN), said.

CreditAccess Grameen also cautioned about a mild increase in the PAR accretion rate due to excess rainfall and heavy flooding in August and September 2026 across certain regions in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.