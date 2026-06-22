Meta Platforms is making one of its most significant bets on India yet, investing $900 million in fintech startup Cred while appointing its founder Kunal Shah as the next head of WhatsApp, a move that highlights the country’s growing importance to the social media giant’s ambitions in payments, commerce and artificial intelligence.

The transaction gives Meta a roughly 20% stake in Bengaluru-based Cred and values the company at $4.5 billion. But the bigger development is Shah’s elevation to one of the most influential product leadership roles in global technology. The 47-year-old entrepreneur will replace Will Cathcart, who has led WhatsApp since 2019 and overseen its expansion into a platform used by more than 3 billion people worldwide.

Announcing the appointment, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Shah’s entrepreneurial background and global outlook made him a natural fit for the role.

“Kunal built Cred into one of India’s most important technology companies, and he brings the kind of builder mentality and global perspective that will serve him well in running the world’s biggest messaging app,” Zuckerberg said. “I look forward to working with Kunal to continue to make WhatsApp the best service for billions of people and millions of businesses.”

The appointment comes as WhatsApp enters a new phase of growth. While the platform remains the world’s dominant messaging service, Meta is increasingly focused on expanding its business messaging, advertising, subscriptions and AI-powered offerings.

India has become central to that strategy, serving as WhatsApp’s largest market and one of its most advanced ecosystems for digital payments and business communication. Reflecting on the opportunity ahead, Shah said, “While it’s come very far, the delta between WhatsApp today and its full potential is massive. I look forward to working with Mark, Chris, and the leadership across Meta for the next step in WhatsApp’s journey.”

Meta executives have been explicit about the role India played in the decision. In announcing the leadership transition, the company said that India is WhatsApp’s largest country and one of its most advanced markets for business messaging and payments, both of which are expected to remain central to the platform’s future.

The company said Shah brings a deep understanding of how WhatsApp is woven into people’s daily lives, along with the founder mentality that helped build Cred into one of India’s most recognised fintech brands.

Chris Cox, Meta’s chief product officer, who led the search for Cathcart’s successor, described Shah as uniquely positioned to guide the platform through its next chapter.

“He is one of India’s most respected entrepreneurs and a prolific voice for how the apps we build make a positive difference in people’s lives,” Cox said. “We are fortunate to have him guide WhatsApp through this next era.”

Founded in 2018, Cred built its business by rewarding consumers for timely credit-card payments before expanding into a broader suite of financial services. The company says it has 17 million monthly active users.

Shah previously founded FreeCharge, one of India’s early digital payments pioneers, and has since become one of the country’s most prolific angel investors, backing more than 250 startups.

As part of the transaction, he will step away from day-to-day responsibilities at Cred while remaining a shareholder. Miten Sampat, who has led strategy and finance at Cred since 2020, has been appointed interim CEO with immediate effect.

For Meta, the deal deepens a long-standing relationship with India. The company invested $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms in 2020 and has recently stepped up investments linked to AI infrastructure and digital services in the country.

Analysts said that the Cred investment and Shah’s appointment suggest Meta increasingly sees India not only as a critical growth market but also as a source of leadership talent capable of shaping its most important global products.