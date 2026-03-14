The Karnataka government has approved industrial projects with a total investment of Rs 4,824.31 crore. Karnataka’s Industries Minister M B Patil said that the new investment projects will generate 14,525 new employment opportunities in the state.

Industries Minister’s office said that the 158th State Level Single Window Approval Committee meeting approved a total investment of Rs 4,824.31 crore for 37 new industries and 2 additional investment projects across 13 districts, including Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Chitradurga, Kolar, and Ramanagara.

“The approved projects in sectors such as IT infrastructure, sugar manufacturing, technical textiles, compressed biogas, aerospace, jewellery production, electronics, software, and five-star hotel construction will generate 14,525 new employment opportunities in the state,” Patil said in a statement.

Major projects approved by Karnataka government

Among the projects approved, 22 are major, large, and medium industrial projects, with investments above Rs 50 crore, totaling Rs 3,908.68 crore, generating employment for 12,475 people; 15 are new projects with investments ranging from Rs 15 crore to Rs 50 crore, totaling Rs 350.60 crore, providing jobs for 1,750 people.

The Industries Minister’s office added that two additional investment projects, amounting to Rs 565.03 crore, will create employment for 300 people.

Investment in IT and other sectors

Some of the major approved projects include: Bagmane Constructions Private Limited for IT infrastructure development worth Rs 494.65 crore; Karnataka Bangaru Sugars Pvt Ltd for a sugar factory with an investment of Rs 443.50 crore; Kleine Pax Ltd for a technical textile unit worth Rs 376 crore; Trishul Buildtech and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd for a five-star hotel project worth Rs 300 crore.

Also, Troult Grass Pvt Ltd for a compressed gas (CBG) unit worth Rs 257.77 crore at Mudhol; Tsuyo Manufacturing Pvt Ltd for an electric vehicle motor and controller manufacturing unit worth Rs 250 crore.