Payments infrastructure company Juspay is turning the AI tools it built for own use into products for other businesses, as it looks to become a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company and not just a payments-as-a-service one, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Sheetal Lalwani said.

According to Lalwani, the company is building AI products for the world’s largest enterprises that could replace existing internal tools for documents, product management software, video conferencing, among others.

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The biggest of these is Xyne, an open-source AI platform which lets a company build AI tools and agents on its data, kept on its servers and run on models of its choice. Juspay runs its own messaging, project tracking, documents and support desk on it, and has deployed it with a few partners.

Others include Breeze Buddy, an AI voice platform that handles a few hundred thousand calls a day for merchants; Breeze Universal, which lets brands and marketplaces sell through AI shopping agents; and Juspay Genius, which lets enterprises analyse payment data and run payments operations using AI.

To run these, Juspay rents its own GPUs and runs open-source models on them instead of paying AI labs per token. An eight-node GPU cluster costs Rs 25-35 lakh a month, while the same work bought as tokens could cost 5-10 times more, Lalwani said.

Juspay is looking to procure more GPUs to scale up its offerings. “I wish I could spend more on GPUs. They are in short supply because the high-bandwidth memory they run on is scarce,” Lalwani said. The company expects to receive a rack of 72 GPUs in three to six months, he added.

The other bet is overseas, where Juspay is expanding across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the US, Latin America and the Middle East. More countries want their own real-time, account-to-account payment systems, and Juspay’s experience building UPI technology for banks and apps in India is helping it win banks abroad, Lalwani said. It is doing so already in Brazil, and is in talks with a couple of European countries as well.

On the enterprise side, Juspay recently signed the Al-Futtaim Group in Dubai and Peach Payments in Africa. It has also moved into card networks, running an agentic payments pilot with Visa in Paris and working as a core partner on Mastercard’s global click-to-pay rollout, he said.

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Its international revenue more than doubled in FY26 but is still in low single digits as a share of total revenue and will reach double digits this year. Because costs per transaction stay the same everywhere, larger ticket sizes abroad mean the same number of transactions can bring in five to 10 times the gross profit, he said.

AI and international spending pushed Juspay to a net loss of Rs 90 crore in FY26, even as revenue rose 30% to Rs 664 crore from Rs 514 crore. It had posted a net profit of Rs 62.3 crore in FY25, Tracxn data showed. At the end of FY26 adjsted Ebitda stood Rs 33 crore, excluding ESOP costs, the company said adding that it’s India payments business remains profitable. Juspay funded the spending from cash flows and expects the AI investments to start showing up in revenue in FY27, when it also plans to return to profit, Lalwani said.

Founded in 2012, Juspay handles 400 million transactions a day, with an annualised payment volume of over $1 trillion, for clients including Amazon, Flipkart, Google, HSBC, IKEA, IndiGo, Swiggy and Zepto.