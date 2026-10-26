Having upended India’s telecom market with cheap data, the Jio brand is now turning that playbook on financial services. Jio Financial Services (JFSL) is building a single digital platform spanning lending, payments, mutual funds, wealth management and insurance, betting that Jio’s base of more than 533 million telecom subscribers can become its next growth engine.

Nearly a decade after Mukesh Ambani called data the ‘new oil’, the group is looking to monetise that reach. The pricing already carries a familiar stamp: last year, JFSL launched tax filing at Rs 24 for do-it-yourself users and Rs 999 with expert help, a move reminiscent of the free 1 GB a day that shook up telecom.

This time, Jio has global heavyweights in its corner. Bank of America plans to buy up to 49.9% of lending arm Jio Credit, BlackRock is its partner in asset and wealth management, and Allianz in insurance.

In JFSL’s latest annual report, Chairman K V Kamath argued that the future would belong not to banks or non-banks, but to platforms that connect people with what they need. Legacy players weighed down by complex IT systems, he warned, would struggle to keep pace as savers turn into investors.

The platform is scaling fast. JioFinance had over 32 million unique users in September, up from 25 million in June, around 8 million of them active monthly. Jefferies estimates it facilitated about 36,000 sales of financial products a day in the September quarter. According to Motilal Oswal, JioFinance, MyJio and web portals, backed by a growing physical network, reach more than 19,000 PIN codes.

Lending is leading the charge. Jio Credit’s assets under management surged 154% year-on-year to Rs 37,320 crore at September-end, while quarterly disbursements nearly doubled to Rs 13,135 crore. Bank of America’s stake would bring capital along with expertise in risk management, governance and technology.

The other businesses are gathering pace too. JioBlackRock Asset Management managed Rs 22,746 crore for over 1.2 million investors at September-end, with about 40% of retail assets coming from beyond the top 30 cities. The partnership now offers investment advice from Rs 350 a year and a zero-brokerage broking plan.

Jio Payments Bank had four million savings and current account customers and Rs 643 crore in deposits, while its business correspondent network more than tripled to over 633,000 in a year. Jio Payment Solutions processed Rs 14,700 crore of transactions in the quarter.

In insurance, the reinsurance venture with Allianz underwrote about Rs 240 crore in premiums during the quarter. A general and health insurance joint venture awaits regulatory approval, and the partners are exploring life insurance. Jio Insurance Broking facilitated Rs 350 crore in premiums.

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The logic is the same as in telecom: use a vast customer base to cut acquisition costs and cross-sell multiple products on one platform. Motilal Oswal says the company’s strategic playbook is taking shape.

But finance is far more tightly regulated than telecom, and JFSL is moving cautiously. Jefferies calls its approach calibrated and ‘largely non-disruptive’ for now, adding that the pace of expansion will be closely watched.

Whether Jio can repeat its telecom success is uncertain. But with deep-pocketed partners, an enormous customer base and businesses gaining scale, its next growth engine is beginning to take shape.