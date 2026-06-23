More than 100 days into the West Asia crisis, Jamnagar’s estimated Rs. 20,000 crore brass industry is still struggling to operate at full steam with the cost of scrap imports rising and exports slowing down significantly.

Ramjibhai Gadhiya, president of the Jamnagar Factory Owners Association, told FE that the exports are down by 30%. The annual exports usually account for Rs 3,500 crore in normal times. “Units are working at just 70% capacity,” he said.

It may be mentioned that the brass units functioned at 50% capacity during the peak of the Iran-US crisis. The cluster has nearly 7,000 MSMEs and provides direct and indirect employment to about 3 lakh people.

Known as the “Brass City of India,” Jamnagar produces over 60% of India’s total brass output and accounts for approximately 80% of the nation’s brass exports. The city specializes in high-tolerance, custom-engineered components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide. Some of the products are switchgear terminals, pipes, bathroom fixtures, sensors, and locks. The goods are exported to more than 80 countries.

The brass industry relies heavily on LPG, PNG, and the import of scrap. Jignesh Shah of Rajhans Impex Pvt. Ltd, leading manufacturer of brass rods. said initially the industry suffered when the US imposed up to a 50% tariff in August 2025, up from 2.9 per cent. This was later reduced to 18 per cent following bilateral talks.”

Now the delays in the supply chain due to the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz are compounding the impact on the production cycles,” Shah lamented adding that the cost of the scrap imports have increased by 30-40%, and the prices of the exports have increased correspondingly.

Gadhiya said it will at least take a minimum of two months for things to normalize following the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The JFOA had approached the government soon after the commencement of the Gulf crisis seeking a 20% hike in loan eligibility, overdrafts, and cash credits. However, sources said in spite of this, brass units contiue to face difficulties in availing loans from banks.

Jay Jobanputra, CEO of brass components manufacturing firm Shree Bhavani Extrusion said he was lucky that his company had some stock and he could manage with internal funding. But not all are as lucky as him. “The cost for importing or exporting a container of 25-26 tonnes has increased by Rs 1 crore in the last one year due to tariffs and geopolitical crises,” Shah said.

