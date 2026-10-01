Quick commerce platforms are stepping up their cashback and promotional offers ahead of the festive season to drive higher order values. Amazon is using cashback as a key part of its festive strategy for Amazon Now, its delivery-in-minutes service. The company is offering assured cashback of Rs 50 on orders above Rs 499 and Rs 100 on orders above Rs 899. Prime members can avail themselves of Rs 200 cashback on orders above Rs 1,499.

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BigBasket, on the other hand, has cashback for new customers with Rs 150 off on orders above Rs 899, and Rs 100 off on orders above Rs 399. The cashback offers will be active along with the regular offers.

Zepto has Rs 50 off on purchases above Rs 699, Rs 100 off on purchases above Rs 1,299, Rs 150 off on purchases above Rs 1,899 and Rs 200 off on purchases above Rs 2,499. Zepto is also focusing on festive offers, particularly across payment and financing options. “This festive season, we’re expanding our offers across banks, fintech and EMIs, giving users more ways to unlock value. This year for Dhanteras, we’re also bringing dedicated offers on eligible gold and silver coins, along with flexible EMI options for high-value purchases,” said Devendra Meel, chief business officer, Zepto.

Flipkart’s quick commerce arm, Minutes, offers Rs 50 off on Rs 999 and Rs 100 off on Rs 1,999 on all orders.

The promotional push comes as quick-commerce platforms compete not only on delivery speed and products, but also on the overall value offered to consumers. Cashback, bank discounts and payment-linked promotions help platforms encourage customers to increase basket sizes during the festive period.