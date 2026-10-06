ACKO General Insurance MD & CEO Animesh Das feels Irdai’s distribution reforms will force a DNA change in the insurance industry’s existing distribution model. In this conversation with Narayanan V, Das explains how the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) insurer is placed to meet the reforms and how motor insurance consumers could benefit from lower premiums and wider choice. Edited excerpts:

How will Irdai’s distribution reforms impact the industry as well as Acko?

The challenge in the industry is that penetration is almost stagnant and there are a lot of ill practices out there. There is no capability being built to simplify the customer experience or claims settlement, or to make the product affordable for the consumer. The way commissions are involved, most of the things are solved only for the intermediaries. Unfortunately, that’s the only lever that the industry has to grow or get business. I feel that the direction which the regulator has taken is to keep the consumer at the centre. I am hopeful that the industry will also take that direction and invest in customer experience to grow their business, instead of figuring out ways to bypass regulation and do some financial jugglery.

With regards to Acko, we have been operating exactly like this. We have no intermediaries. Our focus has always been to develop tech-driven processes so that the expenses are low and we are able to provide better, affordable pricing to the consumer.

Motor premiums grew by 34% while commissions grew by 259% between FY23 and FY25. What’s wrong with motor insurance distribution?

All of us are aware that the motor dealer who actually sells a new car attaches insurance to it. It is almost like a closed-door captive customer. The insurance commission is as high as 50-60% over there. If you are buying a ₹10 lakh car, your insurance premium will come out to be almost ₹78,000, and the dealer commission alone will be ₹40,000-50,000.

Logically, for a customer who is buying a brand-new vehicle, where the product is mandatory as per the Motor Vehicles Act, the effort that the dealer is putting in to give you that product is negligible. They are just printing a paper and giving it to you. How is that effort worth ₹40,000-50,000 coming out of the customer’s pocket? On top of it, they (dealers) arm-twist the user into buying insurance from them because they get that hefty incentive out of it. Most of the companies in motor insurance are overly dependent on this practice. With this reform, the dealers will have negligible incentive for any of these things. Companies which are dependent on these kinds of OEM partnerships or dealer partnerships will see a challenge. There will be a gap in their business and will have to revisit the whole structure. This will be a big DNA change.

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Digital intermediaries or web aggregators are among the worst hit by this proposal. Your views?

If you are selling something digitally, through your own website or any partner website, logically your operational cost is supposed to be lower because you are not deploying people on the ground or operating branches. Logically, it should be passed on to the insurance company in the form of better economics or further passed on to the consumer in the form of better pricing or better claims experience. I don’t think we saw that very clearly out there in the market. The prices were in the same range. The same experience and all was still dependent on the insurance company. So, it was just an online version of the same thing which is happening on the ground. It was not truly an efficient model.

If the effort of selling an insurance product is as high as 30-40%, which means the product itself is wrong. The effort of selling an insurance product should not be more than 10-15%. That should be the focus area instead of creating a very bad product and pushing it on the consumer by throwing money into the distribution arm. I think that’s what they (Irdai) have reset.