The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) had extended the deadline for submission of feedback on consultation paper on the proposed Public Insurance Registry (PIR) to October 17. The original deadline was September 30.

“In order to facilitate comprehensive participation, wider industry deliberations and detailed submissions from all stakeholder groups, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of comments and suggestions to Saturday, 17th October, 2026,” the Insurance regulator said in a release.

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On September 1, Irdai released the consultation Paper on PIR, which is envisaged as a foundational, population-scale Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to foster trust, improve value and expand insurance coverage across the nation.

In his recent interview with FE, Irdai Chairman Ajay Seth said that the biggest change that PIR envisages is a gradual shift from a predominantly push-based model of “insurance being sold” to a complementary model where insurance can also be “easily discovered, compared and purchased” by customers. “Today, product information, policy records, claims history and service information are fragmented across insurers and distribution channels,” he pointed out.

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Seth also said that PIR can create a common information layer that allows verified information to flow securely, with appropriate consent and safeguards, which can enable easier product comparison, suitability assessment, portability, onboarding, servicing and claims. It can also reduce repetitive KYC, documentation and verification, allowing distributors and insurers to spend more time on advice and service rather than information collection. “At the same time, this does not mean eliminating intermediaries,” he clarified.

Irdai is looking for comments and suggestions from the public, policyholders, insurers, intermediaries, and all other ecosystem stakeholders.