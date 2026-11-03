Scale-based expenses of management (EoM) limits and a phased rollout of commission caps are among the key changes sought by insurers in response to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai) proposed overhaul of insurance distribution economics.

Suresh Agarwal, MD & CEO, Mahindra Manulife Insurance, said commission structures should recognise that the effort required to acquire, advise and service customers varies across products, channels and markets. “A calibrated transition to the new framework can help achieve lower costs and wider reach without compromising quality advice, innovation, consumer choice or last-mile access.”

Alok Rungta, MD & CEO, Generali Central Life Insurance, also called for a phased rollout, saying insurers would need adequate time to assess the implications of the proposed changes across products, distribution models and operating structures. “A phased implementation approach could help facilitate a smooth transition for the industry,” Rungta told FE earlier.

Advertisement

The regulator extended the deadline for feedback on its two-part consultation paper, Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution, to October 31 from October 25. Released on September 23, the paper had received over 650 comments before the extension.

The consultation paper proposed reintroducing product- and channel-specific commission caps, with lower payouts for institutional distributors such as banks and corporate brokerages compared with individual agents. It also proposed gradually reducing EoM limits over five years, with life insurers moving towards 12.5% and general insurers moving towards 20%.

Smaller insurers and new entrants are looking for a scale-based EoM norms as they typically incur higher upfront costs in attracting and retaining agents, acquiring customers and building their brands than established players.

Krishnamoorthy Rao, MD & Chief Executive, Generali Central Insurance, recently said the company would seek differentiated EoM limits based on the size of insurers. “We would request the regulator to have some different EOM percentages depending on the size of the companies.”

Standalone health insurer Star Health has sought the exclusion of mandatory covers from the EoM calculation for general insurers, arguing that this would ensure a level playing field. “Motor third-party or crop insurance, or let’s say the government-sponsored health insurance programs which ideally should come at zero cost, should be removed from the base so that the EOMs are more reflective of the actual cost,” Star Health MD and CEO Anand Roy said during the recent earnings call.

ALSO READ Ageas Federal Life launches multi-currency insurance plan in GIFT City

Insurers have also sought a rethink of the proposed reduction in commissions on credit life policies to 2% from the current maximum of 38%. “We have made representations collectively at different forums and so on,” HDFC Life Insurance MD & CEO Vibha Padalkar said during the insurer’s second-quarter earnings call.

Padalkar said the regulator’s objective was to make insurance more inclusive, adding that credit life played an important role by providing cover to borrowers in the social sector and microfinance segment, including those with annual incomes of less than ₹2.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh.

“The number of lives (covered under credit life) is almost 5x or thereabouts than the retail number of lives. So, getting to ‘Insurance for All by 2047’ without the reach of credit life could be quite difficult,” she said.