Jindal Stainless and the Haryana government have extended their agreement to support skill development in the field of stainless steel applications and manufacturing.

In a statement on Saturday, Jindal Stainless said the company has renewed its memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE), Panchkula, for another three years. The renewed partnership aims to continue promoting technical education and skill development in the field of stainless steel applications and manufacturing, it added.

Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said, “We will continue to work towards creating a stronger technical understanding of stainless steel and its applications at the polytechnic level, while providing greater industry exposure to students. We also look forward to expanding the programme footprint and creating more opportunities for hands-on learning in the next phase”.

The agreement is part of JSL’s ongoing nationwide drive to create awareness regarding the application of corrosion-resistant and high tensile stainless steel, he added.

Against the world average of 6 kg, the per capita consumption of stainless steel is around 3.4 kg in India, he noted.

JSL has existing partnerships with institutes, such as IIT-Kharagpur, NIT Trichy and Gati Shakti Vidyalaya, among others.

Part of the OP Jindal Group, Jindal Stainless is India’s largest stainless steel making player and among the world’s top 10.