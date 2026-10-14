IPO-bound consumer electronics brand boAt has expanded into Sri Lanka and Bhutan, as the IPO-bound company turns to international markets for growth.

boAt is entering both markets with a portfolio spanning personal audio, smartwatches and charging solutions, and will add to it based on local consumer preferences and market response.

The international business is still small. Overseas revenue more than doubled to Rs 45 crore in FY26 from about Rs 20 crore a year earlier, the company said in its FY26 results statement in August. That is about 1.5% of boAt’s revenue from operations of Rs 2,931 crore, which fell about 5% from Rs 3,073 crore in FY25. FY26 was the third straight year of revenue decline for the company.

International markets are a key pillar of boAt’s “boAt 2.0” strategy, alongside new consumer technology categories, as the company looks to grow beyond personal audio.

“For us, international expansion is not about putting the same products on more shelves. It is about building market by market, understanding local consumers and creating relevance in each geography,” said Gaurav Nayyar, CEO, boAt. “Our ambition is clear: to build boAt into a global consumer lifestyle-tech brand from India that competes on product, design, innovation and consumer understanding.”

The two countries add to boAt’s footprint across Southeast Asia and the GCC. The UAE and Saudi Arabia are its main Gulf markets, and it also sells in Nepal. boAt had begun pilot operations in the UAE, Nepal and Sri Lanka, its updated draft red herring prospectus filed in October 2025 showed.

boAt plans to deepen its presence in existing international markets while evaluating new geographies across South Asia, Southeast Asia and the GCC. Its in-house R&D centre, boAt Labs, has more than 100 engineers.

The expansion follows a year in which boAt grew profits despite falling sales. Profit after tax rose 38% to Rs 84.5 crore in FY26 from Rs 61.1 crore in FY25. The wearables business moved from a segment loss of about Rs 54 crore to a segment profit of about Rs 7 crore, while the segment that includes charging solutions, cables and gaming grew its profit to about Rs 46 crore from Rs 14 crore. The company ended FY26 with about Rs 397 crore in cash and zero bank debt.

At home, the market is shrinking. India’s wearable shipments fell 7.4% year on year to 24.7 million units in the April-June quarter, the latest period for which data is available, sharper than the 1.1% decline in January-March, IDC’s India Monthly Wearable Device Tracker showed. Earwear, the largest category, fell 9.1% to 18 million units, while smartwatch shipments stood at 6.4 million. The market had already contracted 4% in 2025 to 114.2 million units, its second straight annual decline, according to IDC.

boAt has gained share in the shrinking market. Its share of India’s wearable shipments rose to 29.2% in the April-June quarter from 28% a year earlier, even as its shipments fell 3.4%, IDC said. It held 34.7% of the earwear market.

boAt’s parent, Imagine Marketing, filed updated draft papers with SEBI in October 2025 for a Rs 1,500 crore IPO, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1,000 crore. It has not announced dates for the issue. This is the company’s second attempt at listing. It had filed for a Rs 2,000 crore IPO in January 2022 but deferred the plan.