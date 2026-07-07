Restaurant Brands Asia (RBA), which operates Burger King in India and Burger King and Popeyes in Indonesia, on Tuesday said that Inspira Global, backed by the promoters of Ajanta Pharma, had completed the transaction to acquire control of the company for Rs 2,235 crore. Inspira Global now owns 41.78% of RBA. The company’s board also approved appointment of Madhusudan Agrawal as chairman and Aayush Agrawal as non-executive director, it said.

Tuesday’s announcement comes six months after RBA had first indicated in January that Inspira Global, through its food & beverage platform Lenexis FoodWorks, would acquire a controlling stake in the company, marking the exit of existing promoter QSR Asia Pte, which is majority owned by Everstone Capital. Lenexis FoodWorks operates brands such as Chinese Wok, Big Bowl and The Momo Co in the country.

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As per the proposed transaction, Inspira Global would acquire the entire 11.26% stake held by QSR Asia for about Rs 460 crore, while also infusing fresh capital of around Rs 1,500 crore into RBA. This would include a preferential allotment of equity shares worth about Rs 900 crore and warrants worth about Rs 600 crore. The structure would initially give Inspira around 35% ownership, triggering a mandatory open offer for an additional 26% of shares.

On Tuesday, RBA said that the mandatory offer had been completed as per SEBI regulation. Upon exercise of all warrants, Inspira Global’s total aggregate shareholding in RBA would increase to 48.04% by infusing further Rs 450 crore into the firm.

RBA would also continue to operate the Burger King and Popeyes brands under its existing master franchise and development agreements with Restaurant Brands International Inc. The agreements for Burger King India and Indonesia, it said, were recently extended through 2050, providing long-term visibility for the business and reinforcing RBA’s growth ambitions across India and Indonesia.