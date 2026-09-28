IndusInd Bank on Monday said it has launched a dedicated vertical for global capability centres.

It will offer five services — digital banking, employee banking, commercial card solutions, capital account and foreign exchange management, and foreign-currency accounts through the bank’s International Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFT City, the lender said in a release.

The bank will offer foreign-currency account solutions to GCCs which can be used to manage certain cross-border banking requirements.

“Supported by digital-first platforms, responsive service and India-focused advisory expertise, the offering delivers a seamless banking experience, giving GCCs access to a comprehensive suite of solutions through a single banking partner,” it said.

“The GCC ecosystem has evolved beyond traditional shared-services operations, with centres increasingly taking on technology, engineering, analytics, finance, research and other strategic functions for global organisations,” Niraj Shah, country head – corporate banking, IndusInd Bank, said. “As the sector continues to grow in scale and strategic importance, its banking requirements are also becoming more nuanced.,” Shah said.